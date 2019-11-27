15 Afghan Civilians Killed In 'Taliban' Roadside Blast

Fifteen civilians, including women and children, were killed and two others wounded when their vehicle hit a roadside mine in the northern Afghan province of Kunduz, officials say.



Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said eight children, six women, and a man were killed in the blast, which occurred in the Khan Abad district on November 27.



The victims were travelling to participate in a wedding ceremony, according to provincial Governor Abdul Jabbar Naeemi.



The officials said the mine was planted by the Taliban, which did not immediately comment.



The region is the scene of regular clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan forces.



The Taliban attacked the provincial capital, also called Kunduz, in early September, but failed to capture it.

Based on reporting by AFP and TOLO News