Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Life Ban Upheld For Former Chief Of Afghan Soccer Federation

Former Afghanistan Football Federation President Keramuddin Karim (file photo)

The former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation on July 14 lost his appeal against a life ban for sexually abusing players from the women’s national team.

In June 2019, soccer's global governing body, FIFA, banned the Afghanistan Football Federation's former president, Keramuddin Karim, for life and fined him about $1 million -- the most severe sanction possible available under the FIFA Code of Ethics.

In its judgement upholding FIFA’s verdict, the Court of Arbitration for Sport's panel said that Karim "violated basic human rights and damaged the mental and physical dignity and integrity of young female players."

"With his appalling acts, he had destroyed not only their careers, but severely damaged their lives," it added.

FIFA welcomed the Lausanne-based court’s decision, saying in a statement that it confirms the importance of its "zero tolerance policy against physical, mental and sexual abuses at all levels of football."

The organization also praised "the bravery of those victims who, under dreadful personal circumstances in their home country, have come forward and allowed for justice to be served."

The investigation by FIFA found that Karim had "abused his position and sexually abused various female players."

At least five Afghan players had accused him of repeated sexual abuse in 2013-2018.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG