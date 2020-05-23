Taliban, Afghan Government Announce Three-Day Cease-Fire To Mark End Of Ramadan

The Afghan Taliban have announced a three-day cease-fire to mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of the Muslim monthlong Ramadan fasting. Shortly afterward, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered security forces to abide by the cease-fire as well.



In a post on Twitter on May 23, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the movement's leadership had ordered all fighters to "conduct no offensive operation against the enemy anywhere." In addition, they have been told to ensure "the security of fellow citizens."



The cease-fire is set to begin on May 24.



Ghani posted on Twitter that he welcomed the announcement.



"As commander-in-chief, I have instructed [Afghan security forces] to comply with the three-day truce and to defend only if attacked," Ghani wrote.



The Afghan Taliban have waged a nearly 19-year-long insurgency against the Afghan government and its foreign allies.



In February, the United States and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending the longest military action in U.S. history. The deal lays out a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in return for security commitments from the Taliban and a pledge to hold talks with the Afghan government on a political settlement for the country.



The United States has about 12,000 troops in Afghanistan. Washington pays about $4 billion a year to maintain the Afghan military.



Taliban militants control about half of Afghanistan's territory, and the United States has accused the militants of carrying out hundreds of attacks since the deal was signed.



More than 85 percent of Afghans have no sympathy for the Taliban, according to a 2019 survey by the Asia Foundation.



In April, the Taliban rejected a government call for a Ramadan cease-fire, saying it was "not rational."



Afghan intelligence service spokesman Javid Faisal said on May 23 that at least 146 civilians were killed and 430 wounded in Taliban attacks during Ramadan.

With reporting by AFP and AP