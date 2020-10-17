Afghan Vice President Takes Charge Of Capital Amid Rise In Crime

KABUL -- Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has been put in charge of the security situation in the capital amid a rise in crime that has caused an outcry among residents.



Saleh said on Facebook late on October 16 that he would take responsibility for security in the city for "a few weeks," adding that he would show no mercy to criminals.



Saleh said that a "list of criminals including thieves, robbers, vandals, extorters, and land usurpers has already been prepared" in order to prosecute them.



The announcement comes after a spike in crime numbers, including robberies and muggings, across Kabul.



Last week, a group of thieves entered an all-male high school in order to rob students.



Earlier this month, another group of perpetrators stopped a minibus carrying female university students in order to rob them.



Poverty and high rates of unemployment are believed to be among the main reasons for the rising crime rate.



Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that 300 more security cameras would be installed in the city in the near future.

With reporting by dpa and TOLOnews