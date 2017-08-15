Three Aid Workers Killed In Central Afghanistan, Officials Say

Unidentified attackers have gunned down and killed three Afghan employees of a U.S.-based aid organization in the central province of Ghor, officials say.

The three employees of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) were killed on August 14 near the provincial capital, Firozkoh.

Two other employees were also wounded in the incident, said provincial police spokesman Iqbal Nezami.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in the area.

"We are shocked and heartbroken over the loss of our colleagues in Afghanistan," CRS spokeswoman Megan Gilbert said, adding that the attackers' motives are unknown.

CRS currently works in Bamiyan, Daykundi, Ghor, Herat, and Kabul Provinces, according to its website, with a focus on agriculture, education, and disaster response.

