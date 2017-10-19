At Least 25 Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack On Afghan Army Camp

Afghan officials say at least 25 soldiers have been killed and 20 others injured in a Taliban attack on an army camp in the southern province of Kandahar.

A local security officials told RFE/RL that a suicide bomber detonated a car filled with explosives near the Afghan National Army base in the Maiwand district early on October 19, before a number of gunmen launched an assault against the facility.

The official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said the militants failed to overrun the base as reinforcements arrived at the scene.

The Defense Ministry confirmed the attack but declined to comment on the number of casualties.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Western-backed government in Kabul is struggling to beat back insurgents in the wake of the exit of most NATO forces in 2014.