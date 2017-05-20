Two Afghan Police Killed, More Than 30 People Wounded In Attack On Kabul

Two police officers have been killed after gunmen in police uniforms attacked a bank in the southeastern province of Paktia, local officials say.

The May 20 attack targeted a branch of Kabul Bank in the provincial capital, Gardez.

Abdullah Hasrat, the provincial governor spokesman, said all three attackers were killed by security forces.

Thirty-one people injured were taken to hospital, said the head of the public health department for Paktia, Shir Mohammad Naqshbandi.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

This is not the first time a Kabul Bank branch has come under attack.

Militant groups such as the Taliban and Islamic State often carry out attacks in Afghanistan, including on banks where government employees collect their paychecks.

