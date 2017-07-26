Dozens Killed In Taliban Attack On Afghan Military Base

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry says 26 soldiers were killed and 13 wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in the southern province of Kandahar.

Defense Ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said 80 Taliban militants were also killed or wounded in the attack on the Karzyalay military base in Kandahar’s Khakrez district early on July 26.

Government sources who spoke on condition of anonymity told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan that at least 30 people were killed in heavy clashes.

In a statement, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it had killed 74 soldiers and captured six others.

The Defense Ministry said reinforcements had been sent to the scene.

The attack came amid a deadly surge of violence in Afghanistan, where the United Nations says more than 1,700 civilians have been killed this year.

On July 24, a Taliban suicide car bombing killed at least 26 people and wounded 41 others in the capital, Kabul.

With reporting by BBC Persian and Tolo News