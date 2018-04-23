Taliban Attacks Kill At Least 14 Troops, Police

Two near-simultaneous Taliban attacks in Afghanistan's western Badghis province have killed at least 14 troops and police officers, Afghan officials say.

Deputy provincial police chief Ghulam Sarwar Haidari said a large number of insurgents attacked Afghan Army troops in the Ab Kamari district, killing nine soldiers in that attack on April 23.

At the same time, another attack by insurgents on police in the Qadis district killed five police officers, Haidari said.

Sharafuddin Majidi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, confirmed the death toll.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Haidari blamed the Taliban who have stepped up their attacks on Afghan security forces across Badghis.

On April 22, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in the capital, Kabul, killing 57 people.

