Afghanistan
Bomb In Afghanistan's Fourth-Largest City Targets Journalists
A bomb blast at a journalism awards ceremony in the Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif has killed at least one person and left five wounded, Afghan officials said. No one has claimed responsibility for the March 11 blast, which came two days after a bomb in the same city killed Balkh Province Governor Daud Muzmal and two others.
The Taliban’s governor of Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh, Dawood Muzammil, was killed in a suicide bombing on March 9.
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group, a rival of the Taliban, took responsibility for the attack, claiming that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside Muzammil’s office.
Provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told Radio Azadi that two other people were killed in the bombing.
Why It's Important: Muzammil is one of the most senior Taliban officials to be killed since the militant group seized power in August 2021. He is also the first Taliban-appointed governor to be assassinated during that time.
Muzammil was appointed as deputy interior minister when the Taliban regained power. He then served as the Taliban’s governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar, where he led operations against IS-K militants. During the Taliban’s insurgency, Muzammil was the head of the militant group’s military commission based in neighboring Pakistan.
Muzammil was part of a Taliban faction that is believed to have close links to neighboring Iran. In 2018, he was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury for aiding Iran-sponsored armed groups in the region.
His killing has highlighted the enduring threat posed by IS-K to Afghanistan’s new rulers. In the past 18 months, the Taliban has waged a brutal war against IS-K, killing several of its senior commanders. But that has not appeared to blunt its operational capacity.
What's Next: IS-K militants are likely to continue carrying out high-profile attacks against Taliban officials.
The attacks are aimed at undermining the Taliban government and puncturing its narrative about establishing security in Afghanistan.
Muzammil’s killing is likely to lead to another wave of operations against suspected IS-K cells in Afghanistan. In February, the Taliban said it had killed two senior IS-K members in separate operations.
Through their art, eight Afghan women depict life under Taliban rule, leaving their homeland, and their aspirations for a better future. "Women are a source of light, courage, and motivation in their own homes but also on a greater scale," one artist told Radio Azadi. "They are the core pillars of every society."
Afghan musician Farida Tarana's new song, Group Sex, in which she criticizes polygamy and Taliban restrictions on women, has caused an uproar in Afghanistan since it was released three months ago. "A man is allowed to have four wives. Isn't that called group sex? Or is it a death sentence for a woman?" she told Radio Azadi.
Women’s Day is intended to celebrate women around the world. In Afghanistan, it is a reminder of the violent resistance to girls and women seeking an education, and the highs and ultimate crushing lows they have endured in pursuit of an inalienable right. “Now that the gates of the universities are closed, I'm entering a scary and dark valley," said one high school graduate.
Universities in Afghanistan reopened on March 6 after a winter break, but with the Taliban’s ban on higher education for women still in force.
"A girl cannot study because of [the Taliban’s] absurd mentality. So we remain like birds with clipped wings," Madina, who studied psychology at Balkh University before the ban, told Radio Azadi.
In an open letter issued this week, female students who studied at Kabul University demanded that the Taliban overturn its ban. The letter urged male students to boycott their classes.
On Women’s Day on March 8, dozens of women and girls staged a protest in Kabul and demanded their rights, including being allowed to attend high school and university.
Why It's Important: The Taliban has offered no signs that it will overturn its ban on female education.
The militant group has come under mounting international pressure to reverse its restrictions. On March 7, the European Union sanctioned the Taliban’s Higher Education Minster Neda Mohammad Nadim and the minister for the propagation of virtue and the prohibition of vice, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi.
The Taliban’s war against women’s rights is likely to further isolate its government, which has not been recognized by any country.
Young Afghan Women Training As Midwives To Save Lives In Remote Villages
In a small village located at the western end of the snow-covered Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan's Bamiyan Province, Aziza Rahimi, 35, mourns the baby she lost four months ago after a harrowing birth with no medical care.
Rahimi, who has five other children, said that riding a donkey to the nearest hospital was out of the question when she was jolted by pain while nine months pregnant in the middle of the night.
Stumbling and bleeding, she walked for two hours to her in-laws' house after her husband was unable to find help to take them to the hospital. She gave birth there. The baby boy died shortly after.
"It was hard for me when I lost my baby. As a mother, I nurtured the baby in my womb for nine months, but then I lost him. It is too painful," said Rahimi.
Rahimi is not the only mother who has lost her child. For many women living in Afghanistan's rugged and remote landscapes, the distance from their homes to hospitals can be the difference between life and death.
Isolation can become a death sentence in any difficult birth, doctors and aid workers say, contributing to Afghanistan's extremely high maternal and infant mortality rates, among the worst in the world.
However, a potentially life-saving improvement is on the way. Rahimi's village is one of several that have sent 40 young women to train in the provincial capital, Bamiyan, for two years as midwives, after which they will return home.
Since taking over in 2021, Taliban authorities have barred women from universities and most charity jobs, but they have made exemptions in the health-care sector. The UNHCR says local health authorities are supportive of the project.
The trainee midwife program has been spearheaded by the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, and the Watan Social and Technical Services Association, a local charity. They hope to expand the program, which also takes place in neighboring Daikundi Province.
Many of the trainee midwives, some with small children of their own, have faced logistical and financial challenges, often having to travel huge distances or live far from home to attend the program.
"We want to learn and serve the people of our village," said one 23-year-old trainee, who walks two hours each day to the hospital.
The UNHCR asked that the trainees not be named for safety reasons.
Women giving birth experience a very different situation in Bamiyan's main city hospital, where the trainee midwives work alongside staff and, with the help of a trainer, learn how to assess and guide pregnant women, deliver babies, and provide postpartum care.
"At first, I didn't want to study nursing or to be a midwife, but after I faced problems and pains during my pregnancy, I had a desire to study midwifery," said a 20-year old trainee, the mother of an 18-month-old son who struggled to access care in her village.
She said many women and families in remote areas did not have the information and support they needed to prepare for a safe delivery.
"We have to change such thoughts," she says. "I want to go to remote areas to treat women who face problems."
Art As Therapy: Afghan Women Paint Their Experiences Under Taliban Rule
Mursal Ahmadzai, 20, lives in Kabul. Ahmadzai was a graphic design student until the Taliban banned women from attending university.
“Unfortunately, like other Afghan girls, I now stay at home," she says. "I portray the pain and suffering of Afghan girls, which I don't like because I want to portray the joys of Afghan girls and the beauty of my homeland.”
Ahmadzai, who was in her third semester of university at the time of the forced school closures, wants to depict the aspirations of Afghan women hidden behind the burqa.
Mina Mamik's family is from Nangarhar Province. Her family moved to the Netherlands when she was a child.
“Our motherland went through terrible times, but now we are in one of the darkest stages of our history, as we are the only country in the world where girls can't go to school and educate themselves and are being restricted from many more things,” she says.
Mamik painted Hope to express her desire that Afghanistan will rise from the ashes again one day.
"Women are a source of light, courage, and motivation in their own homes but also on a greater scale. They are the core pillars of every society, and so are they the pillars of our society," she adds.
Lema Sarwan is from Ghazni Province. She has been living in Prague for more than a decade.
“This painting symbolizes the oppression of women in Afghanistan. The school girl is all ready to attend school but cannot because of the system put in place by the Taliban,” she says.
Sara Rahmani was born and raised in Afghanistan. She moved to the United States five years ago and is currently studying civil engineering. Her untitled painting above depicts the three stages of life for refugees, especially girls, who fled to a foreign country after the Taliban returned to power.
"The first phase is of Kabul's beauty, happiness, and freedom, while girls went to school like boys," she says.
The second stage follows the chaos during Taliban rule.
"The sad situation of closing schools for girls, the struggle of women and girls to regain their rights, and the attempts of people to escape Afghanistan, where the Taliban have created an environment like prison," she says.
Rahmani ends her piece with "the stage of regret and nostalgia after migration."
Sara Barack is a native of the western Herat region. She won a scholarship to study art and film in Turkey after finishing high school. She is renowned for being Afghanistan's first female animator.
She writes:
They made me unseen, shrouded and a nonbeing.
A shadow, no existence, made silent,
Denied of freedom, restricted to my cage.
Tell me how to handle my anger and my passion?
Tell me how can I be alive in this world?
Rokhsar Rahimi, 18, was born and raised in Kabul. She has held a number of art shows while a student in Kabul. She was in her final year of high school when the Taliban barred her and other young woman from finishing her studies.
Fearing persecution, Rahimi and her family fled Afghanistan. Her painting, Breaking The Chains, captures the plight of young women.
“As you can see in the picture, the chain tied to the girls' feet is breaking and they are moving toward the light for their future. The painting symbolizes the current situation of Afghan girls who are banned from education. But they do not accept this state, and millions of Afghan women and girls are fighting for their rights to education and work,” Rahimi says.
“Today, even though Afghan women are deprived of the right to education, they still study in secret and do not let others decide their fate.”
Atena Sultani is from Herat Province and is a graduate of the Faculty of Fine Arts at Herat University.
“In Afghanistan, women were and are victims of the war. These days, when Afghan girls are going through a ‘cold war’ waged upon them, I want to ask to please support them and speak out wherever you are in the world.”
Sultani is unable to continue her education elsewhere due to the Taliban's refusal to provide female graduates with their diplomas.
Maria Hosein-Habibi was born in Kabul and raised in Germany. She has been drawing and painting since childhood. She obtained a master's degree and since 2020 has been lecturing at a university, as well as teaching art and English at a secondary school.
“Through art, I try to highlight issues regarding Afghanistan and introduce Afghan culture," she says. "Other topics I refer to within my artistic work are questions of identity, social pressure and individual emotions.”
Her painting above is a metaphor for the current Taliban policies and her aspirations.
“It shows a girl with a chador, but underneath, she is reading a book that shines brightly," she says "It shows that education will grant a bright future. The book is called The Future Of Afghanistan."
Dozens Of Bodies Discovered After Taliban Clears Kabul District Known For Drug Use
The bodies of 59 Afghans who allegedly had substance-abuse problems have been found in fresh graves in Kabul after Taliban authorities cleared out the Pul-e Sokhta district. While the Taliban is using the cleanup to promote its crackdown on drugs, the country continues to suffer from a serious addiction crisis. Afghans using drugs in the area have been rounded up, many have been beaten, and others locked in prison cells with hardened criminals and forced to immediately give up drugs. Many of their families do not know if their loved ones are dead or alive.
Taliban Governor Of Afghan Province Killed In Blast
The Taliban governor of Afghanistan's Balkh Province was killed in a blast at his office on March 9, officials said.
"Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, has been killed in an explosion this morning," the province's Taliban police spokesman Asif Waziri told RFE/RL.
Two other people were killed in the attack and two were wounded, Waziri said. The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
Some local media reports said more than 30 people were wounded by the blast and were taken to hospital for treatment.
The Taliban-led government's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, tweeted that Muzammil was "martyred in an explosion by the enemies of Islam" and said that an investigation into the attack has been opened.
Muzammil is one of the highest-ranking Taliban officials to be killed since the group returned to power in August 2021.
No group has claimed responsibility so far, but after returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), an offshoot of the Islamic State that has emerged as the Taliban's main rival in the war-wracked country.
Muzammil was appointed governor of Balkh last year after holding the same position in the eastern Nangarhar Province, where he coordinated a crackdown on IS militants.
IS-K has staged several attacks in Afghanistan recently, including one in January in which a suicide bomber killed at least 10 people when he blew himself up near the Foreign Ministry in Kabul.
Last month, Taliban security forces claimed to have killed two senior IS-K members.
Qari Fateh, the regional IS-K intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS-K member in a Kabul raid on February 27, the Taliban-led government said.
Another senior IS-K leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was reportedly killed in a previous raid in Kabul.
With reporting by AFP
UN Warns Of Aid Cuts Over Taliban Crackdown On Women's Rights
The UN envoy in Afghanistan warned on March 8 that a Taliban crackdown on women's rights is likely to lead to a drop in aid and development funding in the country. The UN has asked for $4.6 billion in 2023 to deliver help in Afghanistan, where two-thirds of the population -- some 28 million people -- need it to survive, said Roza Otunbaeva. But she told the UN Security Council that providing that assistance had been put at risk by the Taliban's bans on women attending high school and university, visiting parks, and working for aid groups. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Afghan Broadcaster Airs Rare All-Female Panel To Discuss Rights On Women's Day
Afghan broadcaster Tolo News aired an all-female panel in its studio with an audience of women to mark International Women's Day on March 8, a rare broadcast since the Taliban took over and many female journalists left the profession or started working off-air. A survey by Reporters Without Borders last year found that more than 75 percent of female journalists had lost their jobs since the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in August 2021. With surgical masks covering their faces, the panel of three women and one female moderator discussed the position of women in Islam. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Female Education In Afghanistan Is A Brutal Open-And-Shut Case Of Discrimination
To the outside world, women’s right to an education is an unalienable right. For girls and women in Afghanistan, it is an open-and-shut case of discrimination.
Zahra Azimi, who completed her studies through the 12th grade, has experienced firsthand the deadly shock, the renewed optimism, and the ultimate crushing low women have experienced in their pursuit of an education under Taliban rule.
She was among the hundreds of students taking practice university exams at the Kaaj Higher Education Center in west Kabul on September 30 when tragedy struck.
At least 53 people were killed when a suicide bomber targeted the center, located in an area of the Afghan capital predominantly inhabited by members of the Shi'ite Hazara community, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Azimi was among the 110 who were wounded.
The unclaimed attack led to international condemnation and was followed by street demonstrations by girls and women across Afghanistan amid growing concerns about the environment for female education under the Taliban government.
Shortly after seizing power in August 2021, the hard-line Islamist group banned the education of girls past the sixth grade. While women were still allowed to attend universities, restrictions were imposed on those who did, including their segregation from males in classrooms, adherence to a newly introduced Islamic dress code, access only to women instructors, and a limited offering of fields to study.
Despite the limitations and her injuries, the knowledge that she might still have the opportunity to take the entrance exam in the hope of attending university provided some solace to Azimi.
Just weeks after the deadly Kabul bombing, she did manage to take the exam and passed with flying colors -- scoring high enough to enroll in a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Kabul University, the country’s most prestigious higher education institution.
“For two years, we worked day and night to achieve our goals and dreams. Finally, we went to the exam stage and passed the exam,” Azimi told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
But soon after, she lamented, “we saw that the gates of the universities were closed [to women].”
In December, the Taliban announced that it was banning women and girls from going to public and private universities. And in January, the Taliban warned universities that female students were banned from taking entrance exams scheduled for later that month, leading to a new wave of condemnations and calls by rights groups, foreign governments, and UNAMA to reverse the decision.
At the time, the spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashemi, said in written comments to Radio Azadi that “we are committed to the rights of all Afghans based on Islamic Shari’a [law] and we call on the international community to never impose such demands.”
Women like Amini still held out hope that the decision would be reversed. But optimism gave way to despair when, in February, the Ministry of Higher Education announced that spring semesters at public universities would commence with only male students.
Hashemi did not respond to Radio Azadi’s questions regarding the decision but had earlier said that girls and women would be expected to abide by official rulings regarding their education until further notice.
Baisarat Fitrat, who was also wounded in the bombing of the Kaaj Higher Education Center, was unable to take the university entrance exams due to her health.
Basirat said she had hoped to study engineering at Kabul University but fears that door has closed.
"I dreamed of becoming an engineer. I always wanted to become an engineer. I worked hard for two years,” Fitrat told Radio Azadi.
The harsh reality of their situation has left Fitrat and Azimi despondent and looking for ways to continue their education. Azimi, for one, is eyeing the possibility of studying abroad, potentially contributing to the brain drain of some of Afghanistan’s best and brightest young minds.
“I have a feeling inside that I can't express. Before, I thought that as an Afghan I was pursuing a goal for my country, and that as an Afghan I should fulfill my responsibility,” Azimi said. “But now that the gates of the universities are closed, I'm entering a scary and dark valley."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Radio Azadi correspondent Khujasta Kabiri
Afghan Female Singer Attacks Taliban With Controversial 'Group Sex' Song
Afghan musician Farida Tarana's new song, Group Sex, in which she criticizes polygamy and Taliban restrictions on women, has caused an uproar in Afghanistan since it was released three months ago. She told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi she's only just getting started.
Taliban Is World's Most Repressive Regime For Women, UN Says
The Taliban has implemented the world's most repressive regime for women, the United Nations mission to the country said in a statement to mark International Women's Day on March 8, calling on Afghanistan's rulers to scrap the severe restrictions it imposed on its female population since returning to power.
The UN statement came as dozens of women staged a rare protest in Kabul, demanding more rights.
The radical Islamist group, which came back to power in the war-wracked country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces pulled out, had initially promised to allow for women’s and minority rights.
However, the Taliban has taken a hard line, further crushing women's rights and restricting freedoms, including imposing a ban on girls' education beyond the sixth grade.
Women were forced to cover themselves, banned from public spaces, and forbidden to work for domestic and foreign NGOs, while traveling or working outside their home is largely restricted.
The International Labor Organization said on March 7 that Afghan women's employment had fallen by 25 percent since the Taliban's return to power.
WATCH: Latifa Naziri is the only female dentist in Firozkoh, the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor Province.
"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights," said Roza Otunbaeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), adding that the group's actions to stifle women's rights had been "methodical, deliberate, and systematic."
Aid agencies and humanitarian groups estimate that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people suffer from hunger, with children being most at risk of malnutrition.
"On International Women's Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan is renewing its call on the country's de facto authorities to halt and reverse harsh restrictions on the fundamental rights of women and girls," UNAMA said in its statement.
"The rights of women and girls must be restored immediately in order to build an inclusive, peaceful and hopeful Afghanistan," it said, adding that the effect of the harsh treatment of women is felt by all Afghans and "will resonate throughout generations."
Zhulia Parsi, one of the protesters in Kabul, told RFE/RL, "In Afghanistan, all women are under severe restrictions, the gates of all universities, schools, recreation centers, and even sports are closed to women. This is why we protested today, to show the world that the rights of all Afghan women are being violated."
With reporting by AFP and AP
Special Envoys Express 'Grave Concerns' Over Afghan Humanitarian, Economic Situation
Special envoys for Afghanistan from several Western governments and the European Union said in a joint statement on March 7 that they had "grave concerns" about the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the Taliban-led country. Envoys from Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States released the statement. The group most recently met in Paris on February 20.
Afghanistan To Host Pakistan In U.A.E. For Three Cricket Internationals
Afghanistan announced on March 7 it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 cricket internationals in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbors. The Afghanistan Cricket Board said its home season will start with the series against Pakistan on March 25, 27, and 29. Afghanistan was due to start its season with a one-day international series against Australia in March, but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country. Cricket Australia also refused to host Afghanistan in November 2021 for the same reason.
Russians, Taliban Among Those Hit By EU Sanctions Over Sexualized Violence
The European Union has placed sanctions on nine people, including two Russian commanders involved in the war in Ukraine, and three organizations the bloc holds responsible for sexualized violence and other violations of women's rights. The move is the first time the EU has issued a sanctions package targeting perpetrators of sexualized violence, using powers it established in 2020. The sanctions also target two policemen in Moscow, two Taliban officials, and others in Myanmar and South Sudan, according to an EU list seen by Reuters ahead of its official release, which also included Iran's Gharchak women's prison. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
An Afghan Province's Only Woman Dentist Inspires Her Patients
Latifa Naziri is the only female dentist in Firozkoh, the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor Province. Her dental clinic just opened its doors in January but already sees dozens of patients every day. They say her success is a breakthrough that gives other women hope.
Female Employment Falls Sharply In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
Afghan women's employment has fallen by 25 percent since August 2021, when the Taliban returned to power, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a statement on March 7. The ILO said restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women have contributed to the sharp drop. It said that the drop would have been even sharper had it not been for home-based self-employment, which has become the principal modality for Afghan women to work. Meanwhile, men's employment has fallen by 7 percent over the same period, the ILO said.
Amnesty International Demands UN Council's Attention On 'Relentless' Taliban Abuses In Afghanistan
Amnesty International has urged the UN Human Rights Council to address "relentless abuses" by the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.
In a statement announcing its new report, the rights watchdog demanded that the UN council "establish an independent investigative mechanism in Afghanistan at the earliest opportunity, with a focus on evidence preservation to pursue international justice."
It cited a "wave of arrests" and "unlawful detentions" of women's rights defenders, academics, and activists.
Amnesty International also cited fresh evidence of attacks on civilians in the Panjshir region where military resistance to the Taliban has been historically strong, "including abductions and enforced disappearances" that "are still being committed as the Taliban’s conflict with the National Resistance Front (NRF) continues."
It cited its own investigation into mass killings of ethnic Hazaras by Taliban fighters in the Ghazni, Ghor, and Daykundi provinces where perpetrators have evaded justice.
It said the preservation of evidence "is key to pursue international justice."
Persistent abuses and denial of the most basic rights for women and minorities have continued and even accelerated in the 18 months since the Taliban swept to power as the U.S.-led international troops withdrew and the UN-backed Afghan government collapsed and fled, leaving millions of Afghans already battered by decades of conflict to fend for themselves.
Just this week, international officials have been frustrated by the Taliban's refusal to allow women and girls to attend school as universities reopened in Afghanistan.
“It is time for the international community to follow up their repeated public statements with concrete action,” Amnesty quoted its secretary-general, Agnes Callamard, as saying.
“The international community should act soon to establish a UN-mandated international fact-finding and evidence preservation mechanism to ensure independent investigations and prosecutions are possible," she said. "The current accountability gap is allowing grave violations and abuses in Afghanistan to continue unabated, and it must be urgently closed.”
The UN Human Rights Council, which is based in Geneva, is the only global intergovernmental rights organization but has no legally binding powers over UN member states.
With reporting by AP
Afghan Universities Reopen, But Women Still Barred
Male students trickled back to their classes on March 6 after Afghan universities reopened following a winter break, but women remain barred by Taliban authorities. The university ban is one of several restrictions imposed on women since the Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021, and has sparked global outrage -- including across the Muslim world. The Taliban government imposed the ban after accusing women students of ignoring a strict dress code and a requirement to be accompanied by a male relative to and from campus.
EU Envoy Says Taliban Won't Commit To Reopening Schools To Girls
The Taliban authorities have not given any pledge to reopen schools and universities for Afghan girls and women in the new school year, a senior EU official said in Kabul on March 5. The EU's special envoy for Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said he heard no "firm commitment" from Taliban ministers during his meetings. "Opening the schools and universities to provide quality education to Afghan boys and girls, women and men, is not optional," Niklasson said. Since the the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021, Afghanistan has become the only country in the world to deny women education.
Germany's Scholz Denounces Violence Against Women In Iran And Afghanistan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced violence against women in Iran and Afghanistan in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. In both countries, "women who stand up for their rights are fought hard. All those who stand up for freedom and justice even risk their lives," he said in a video message released on March 4. "This is unforgivable." Germany, he said, is clearly on the side of those who stand up for human rights and women's rights.
The Sweet Sting Of Success: Afghanistan's Fledgling Beekeeping Industry Stuck With Glut Of Honey
Beekeeping became much more than a hobby when the industry was reborn in Afghanistan over the past two decades. For many Afghan farmers, honey became their lifeblood.
But with the decline of the Afghan economy, the sweet commodity has become a luxury item as cash-strapped customers focus their spending on basic food staples and other necessities. And with the Afghan product competing on the shelves with cheaper imports, beekeepers have been left with a glut of honey they cannot sell.
Ghancha Gul was one of the beneficiaries of the industry’s revival, which aside from providing an additional option for farmers also offered a viable entrepreneurial career for many women.
Known as the “mother of bees,” Gul has plied her trade as the owner of a beekeeping farm in the western province of Herat for 13 years, often dressing in men’s clothing to avoid discrimination as she traveled by motorcycle to deliver honey to local markets.
Business was good for years, she told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi last month. But that was before the Taliban seized power in 2021, which triggered a devastating economic crisis that led to soaring inflation and mass unemployment and took a toll on household incomes and their purchasing preferences.
Farmers have also been hit hard by drought and floods, while the sharp rise in prices for food, fuel, and fertilizer have greatly increased their operating costs.
"I used to sell between 30 and 40 kilos of honey each month, but now I sell between 10 and 15 kilos,” Gul said. These days, she explained, “instead of buying honey, people buy rice and oil.”
Sting Of Success
International efforts were made over the past two decades to boost the industry as an alternative to opium-poppy cultivation.
The province became one of the centers of the fledgling honey-production industry, boasting about 800 beekeeping farms that employed around 3,000 people, about 10 percent of them women. Beekeeping enterprises have also been prominent in eastern Nangarhar Province and the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar.
Seen as an effective way to alleviate poverty in rural areas while also protecting biodiversity and supporting food security, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has continued to boost the industry with training programs and the provision of startup kits, including tens of thousands of honeybees, hive boxes, and beekeeping suits, to get new farmers on their way.
The Taliban government, which has dealt with a free-falling economy and a raft of environmental disasters that have hit the agricultural sector, has also supported beekeeping.
Last year, the Taliban authorities announced the expansion of the industry with more than 400 new beekeeping farms in Helmand as well as the establishment of a berry forest in Nangarhar to sustain the local honeybee population.
The efforts to build the industry had opened export markets to countries like Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and India, as well as neighboring Iran and Pakistan. But while honey production showed resilience to the droughts that have ravaged Afghanistan’s agriculture sector in recent years, the export market has largely dried up, leaving beekeepers to compete with cheaper imports from Pakistan and Iran as they try to sell their product to Afghans.
In Helmand alone, honey production rose “significantly” last year following a drought-hit season that saw nearly 40 tons of honey produced in the province in 2021, according to the region’s deputy director of agriculture, Mawlawi Zainullah Zahid.
In Herat, officials suggested that production this year could nearly double to 150 tons, even as many beekeepers and honey processors reduce production as supply swells.
Other provinces have reported similar increases in production in recent years, greatly adding to the reported output of 2,150 tons produced nationwide in 2019.
Glut Of Honey
Khalil Ahmadi Bahmanesh, a beekeeper in Herat, said that half of his yield from last season has gone unsold, and that he cannot compete with imports from Iran.
"While we produce good honey, poor quality Iranian honey saturates the Herat market,” Bahmanesh said. “Iranian honey is sold at a cheap price and leads people to question purchases of our honey.”
Mohammad Aref, who started his beekeeping farm in Helmand’s Karukh district more than a decade ago with just two hives, now has more than 400.
He told Radio Azadi last year that his yields had risen more than 40 percent over the previous season but that he was unable to sell his product in the face of Iranian competition.
“When there are no patrons or customers, we are forced to avoid investing in the next season, to transfer our capital to another sector, or stop altogether," Aref said.
Shir Agha, who manages 160 hives in Helmand, says he has more than 3,000 kilograms of honey that he cannot sell.
"There are no sales. Honey is still left over from last year. There is no market,” Agha said. “At the same time, we are punished by the honey from Iran and Pakistan."
Whereas a kilogram of Afghan honey used to sell for about 1,000 afghanis ($11), producers say, the same amount of Iranian honey costs only 150 to 400 afghanis ($1.70 to $4.50).
Aziz Naseri, who runs a honey shop in Lashkargah, the provincial capital of Helmand, says he has been forced to lower his prices for Afghan honey by half.
“People's economic situation is bad,” he said. “When we look at them, we sell our honey for 700 afghanis ($7.85)."
While Seyyed Masoom Sadat, the head of Herat’s Agriculture Department, says that the province is more than self-sufficient and there is no need to import honey, the rules of international commerce prevent the elimination of competition.
“We cannot ban the import of Iranian honey because of [Afghanistan’s] membership in the World Trade Organization,” he said.
Agriculture officials in the province have said they are working to find suitable markets to boost honey sales.
Based on reporting by Radio Azadi correspondents in the region whose names are being withheld for security reasons.
The Azadi Briefing: Taliban Celebrates 'Great Victory' On Anniversary Of U.S. Deal
The Key Issue
The Taliban on March 1 celebrated the third anniversary of the controversial U.S.-Taliban agreement, hailing it as a "great victory" and the "last nail in the coffin" of the "imperial invader."
Under the 2020 deal, Washington agreed to the unconditional withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan in exchange for counterterrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which pledged to negotiate a peace settlement with the internationally recognized Afghan government.
But the Taliban took advantage of the rapid drawdown of foreign troops by launching a major offensive against Afghan security forces. Within weeks, the militants had seized Kabul.
U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price on March 1 conceded that the agreement "empowered the Taliban [and] it weakened our partners in the Afghan government," which was excluded from the bilateral U.S.-Taliban deal.
In a new report, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), a U.S. government watchdog, concluded that the agreement "set in motion a series of events" that led to the collapse of the U.S.-funded Afghan armed forces.
Why It's Important: Since returning to power, the Taliban has appeared to renege on its key commitments under the U.S.-Taliban deal, including denying sanctuary to extremist groups.
The Taliban has been accused of sheltering the leadership of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, which has staged deadly attacks in neighboring Pakistan in recent years.
Meanwhile, a U.S. drone strike in July killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri in the heart of Kabul, where he was believed to have lived under the protection of the Taliban.
The Taliban's failure to abide by the bilateral deal with the United States has undermined its efforts to gain international recognition and secure foreign assistance.
What's Next: The Taliban's violations of the agreement as well as its human rights abuses and repression of women have once again made it an international pariah.
The international community has sanctioned and blacklisted key Taliban members and cut off the militant group from the international financial system.
But it is ordinary Afghans, reeling from a devastating humanitarian and economic crisis, who are most affected by the Taliban's growing isolation.
The Week's Best Stories
The snowy slopes of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan had become a high-altitude safe space for amateur women skiers over the past two decades. But everything has gone downhill since the return of Taliban rule and the hard-line Islamist group's ban on women participating in sports.
Samira Mohammadi's restaurant in the Afghan capital is run exclusively by and for women. It serves as a rare haven in a society where the Taliban has restricted women's basic freedoms since coming to power in 2021.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban on February 28 announced that it killed two senior members of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist group in recent weeks.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Qari Fateh, who he described as IS-K's intelligence and operations chief, was killed in a raid in Kabul on February 26.
The Taliban said it killed Ijaz Amin Ahangar, who was believed to be the leader of IS-K on the Indian subcontinent, in a separate operation last month in Kabul.
Why It's Important: Since seizing power, the Taliban has waged a brutal war against IS-K, its rival.
But the extremists have continued to carry out high-profile attacks against religious minorities, Taliban officials, and foreign missions in Afghanistan.
The attacks have undermined the Taliban-led government and highlighted the enduring threat from IS-K militants.
Women's Sports Going Downhill In Afghanistan As Taliban Denies The Right To Ski
The majestic mountains in the central province of Bamiyan are known as Afghanistan's skiing capital. But due to a new Taliban ban, women are no longer welcome on the slopes.
Hundreds of amateur and professional skiers took to the mountains to hone their skills far from the violence that gripped large swathes of the country over the past two decades.
For girls and women, especially, the sport provided a high-altitude refuge that gave them an opportunity to enjoy an activity taken as a given throughout the world.
"I felt happy and free," said 16-year-old Elina Hussaini of her experiences racing down the slopes of Koh-e Baba, a local Bamiyan skiing hub, with her father.
But like most sporting activities, skiing is now just a memory for the ninth-grader and other Afghan girls and women following a recent Taliban decision to ban them from the slopes.
Afghanistan's second winter since the hard-line extremist group seized power has proven to be particularly harsh for skiers like Hussaini, as the Taliban has continued to reintroduce many of the draconian limits on women's rights and activities that it infamously imposed during its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
As the Taliban has slowly but surely rebuilt its Islamic emirate, it has banned teenage girls and women from education and work, and restricted women's mobility and how they can appear in public.
The ban on skiing is just the latest among the sports activities denied to girls and women.
"We are now just restricted to our homes," Hussaini told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
To fill her newfound and unwelcomed free time after she was barred from attending school and taking part in sports, Hussaini is learning embroidery from her mother to fill her hours stuck at home.
Farahnaz Mohammadi, a 10th-grader who once dreamed of becoming a professional skier, echoes the feeling expressed by Hussaini and an estimated 50 fellow female skiers in the Bamiyan region. "It is very boring and excruciating," Mohammadi told Radio Azadi. "The Taliban has deprived us of education and leisure."
In Bamiyan, Taliban officials confirmed the ban on girls and women skiing. "Women athletes are here, but they are not allowed to practice skiing in the mountains," said Ziauddin Begzad, the provincial head of the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
The Taliban issued a blanket ban on women's sports within weeks of seizing power in Kabul in August 2021, forcing many professional and amateur women athletes to continue their training in secret or to flee Afghanistan altogether.
WATCH: A group of women and girls has held secret taekwondo sessions in the Afghan capital, Kabul.
Outside the country, some have found opportunities to continue their training abroad.
Afghanistan's women's soccer team disintegrated when its members fled to Australia after the Taliban returned to power. But the country's exiled soccer federation secured world soccer body FIFA's support in restoring its right to represent Afghanistan on the playing field, and this week the federation announced it would soon hold a training camp for the women's national team.
The Taliban's ban on women's sports has reached well beyond the arena and even into the most routine activities. In November, for example, the Taliban banned women from using public gyms and encouraged those who wanted to exercise to do so at home.
The following month the International Olympic Committee warned that it could quit working with Afghanistan unless the Taliban gave "safe and inclusive access" to women athletes and also allowed women to take part in sports administration.
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mansoor Khosrow of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Taliban Says Senior IS Member Killed In Kabul Raid
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on February 28 that a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) militant group was killed by Taliban security forces. Qari Fateh, the regional IS intelligence and operations chief, was killed together with another IS member in a Kabul raid on February 27, Mujahid said. Another senior IS leader, Ijaz Amin Ahingar, was killed in a previous raid in Kabul earlier this month, he added. Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, it has fought off attacks by Islamic State-Khorasan, an IS offshoot. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Subscribe