Counterterrorism Official Killed By Gunman In Western Afghanistan

Officials in Afghanistan say a gunman has shot and killed a deputy counterterrorism official in the country’s western province of Farah.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for Farah’s provincial governor, said the unknown gunman opened fire on the vehicle of the official, Abdul Jalal, and killed him on May 3.

The attack took place in the provincial capital, the city of Farah, as Jalal was returning to his home from work.

The gunman escaped from the scene of the killing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan and AP

