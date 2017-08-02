Suicide Bomber Targets Foreign Troops In Afghanistan, Casualties Reported

A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of foreign troops in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on August 2, causing casualties, NATO's mission in Afghanistan says.

The NATO mission, known as Resolute Support, could not say how many casualties there were or provide their nationalities.

Provincial police spokesman Zia Durrani said the convoy was targeted in the Daman area.

An unidentified local security official said the attack took place near Kandahar's airport, which is home to a major military base for international troops backing Afghan security forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, which came after at least 33 people were killed by a suicide bomber and gunman who attacked a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the western city of Herat on August 1.

There are about 13,500 U.S. and NATO troops currently in Afghanistan.

The U.S. administration is deciding whether to send additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan to fight Taliban militants.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and dpa

