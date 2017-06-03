Several people have been killed in three explosions in Kabul near the funeral for a victim of deadly clashes between police and protesters a day earlier, witnesses and a security official say, as the government pledged to investigate those clashes.

An Afghan Public Health Ministry official said the explosions killed at least four people.

A report quoting an unnamed security official and witness put the death toll at 12 people, with 18 people wounded. Afghanistan's Tolo News television reported that as many as 18 were killed.

Witness Abdul Wudood told the AFP news agency that the explosions occurred at the funeral of Salem Ezadyar, the son of a prominent Afghan politician killed in the June 2 clashes that left at least five people dead during an antigovernment protest over this week's devastating truck-bomb attack in Kabul.

Deputy Interior Minister Murad Ali Murad said on June 3 the attorney general would investigate allegations of violence on June 2 by police as well as by demonstrators, some of whom appeared to be armed.

Murad also updated the death toll from the demonstration to five and said 23 were wounded, mostly members of the security forces.

The June 2 rally degenerated into hours of confrontation between stone-throwing protesters and police, who fired into the air to repel crowds trying to reach the presidential palace by pushing through security cordons.

The protest followed a massive truck-bomb explosion on May 31 that killed at least 90 people and wounded 460 -- one of the deadliest attacks seen in the Afghan capital since the U.S.-led campaign that toppled the Islamist Taliban regime in 2001.

The attack mounted additional pressure on President Ashraf Ghani's government over its inability to ensure security in Kabul.

Streets in the center of the Afghan capital were closed on June 3 as the authorities tried to prevent a repeat of the violence.

However, a group of about 200 protesters remained near the blast site in the center, sheltering from the sun in open tents.

Intelligence officials have blamed the attack on the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network, a group that has been linked to several similar attacks in the past.

The Taliban has denied being behind the attack, but media reports say that the president has signed orders to execute 11 Taliban and affiliated Haqqani network militants on death row, despite that denial.

The militant group on June 2 threatened retaliation if the Afghan government executed Taliban prisoners in revenge for the attack.

In a statement on its website, the Taliban said that "harsh exemplary attacks" would follow, including the killing of foreign hostages it holds, if the government executed the 11 prisoners.

The latest violence comes as U.S. and coalition officials are working on plans expected to see an increase of between 3,000 and 5,000 in the number of foreign troops in Afghanistan.

The huge truck-bomb attack was the latest in a long series of high-profile militant attacks that have killed hundreds of civilians in Afghanistan since most international forces left the country in 2014.

In the first three months of the year at least 715 civilians were killed across the country, after almost 3,500 last year -- the deadliest on record for Afghan civilians.

With reporting by Reuters, Tolo News, AP, AFP, and dpa