Gunbattle Under Way At Afghan State Television Building

A gunbattle is underway in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad after gunmen stormed a building of Afghan state television, according to officials.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for Nangarhar Province’s governor, said on May 17 that a number of attackers entered a building of Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA).

He said a gunfight was going on inside the building, located close to the provincial governor's compound.

There seemed to have been at least three attackers, two of whom had blown themselves up while at least one was still fighting, he added.

Eyewitnesses were quoted as saying that several RTA employees were trapped inside the compound.

It remains unknown which militant group is behind the May 17 attack in Nangarhar Province’s capital.

The assault comes as Taliban militants have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan as part of their annual spring offensive.

