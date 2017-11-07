Gunmen Storm Kabul TV Station In Ongoing Attack

Gunmen have stormed the private Kabul television station Shamshad TV and gunfire could be heard from within, police told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan.

Many staff are still in the building, and the attack is ongoing.

At least three attackers entered the popular Pashto- language TV channel early on November 7 following an explosion, witnesses said.

Some journalists and employees of the TV channel managed to flee the building, an employee of the news channel told RFE/RL.



"I saw three attackers on security cameras entering the TV station building. They first shot the guard and then entered the building. They started throwing grenades and firing," Shamshad TV reporter Faisal Zaland, who escaped through a back door, told AFP.

Further details were not immediately available.

With reporting by AFP