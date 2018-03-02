Kabul Suicide Bomb Attack Kills Young Girl

A suspected suicide bomb attack in an eastern district of Kabul on March 2 killed a 6-year-old girl and wounded 14 other people, Afghan officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan that the blast was “a car bombing targeting a foreign forces” convoy in the Qabel Bay district of the Afghan capital.

The area is home to a military training center, the government’s customs offices, and some guesthouses.

Health Ministry spokesman Waheed Majrooh confirmed the casualty figures to RFE/RL.

No more details were immediately available. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The attack came two days after President Ashraf Ghani offered to start peace talks with the Taliban and just over a month after an explosives-packed ambulance was detonated in the city center, killing around 100 people.

The Taliban claimed the ambulance attack, as well as an attack a week earlier in which militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing 22 people, including 14 foreigners.

