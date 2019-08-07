Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Afghanistan

Dozens Injured In Taliban Car-Bomb Attack On Kabul Police Station

Updated
Afghan policemen direct passersby near the site of the blast in Kabul on August 7.

At least 95 people were wounded when a car bomb exploded on August 7 outside a police station in Kabul, government officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility in a statement, saying that one of its suicide bombers carried out the attack, which had targeted a "recruitment center."

"A large number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded," the Taliban said in an August 7 statement.

However, it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed in the attack, which occurred in the western part of the Afghan capital during the morning rush hour.

The device exploded when a vehicle stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.

The attack reportedly targeted police district 6 (PD6) headquarters in the Golaee Dawa Khana area of Kabul.

Eyewitnesses said gunfire could be heard after the explosion.

A Health Ministry spokesman said 34 people were brought into hospitals with injuries.

Despite peace talks between the Taliban and the United States, there has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and Tolonews.com

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG