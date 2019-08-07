Dozens Injured In Taliban Car-Bomb Attack On Kabul Police Station

At least 95 people were wounded when a car bomb exploded on August 7 outside a police station in Kabul, government officials said.



The Taliban claimed responsibility in a statement, saying that one of its suicide bombers carried out the attack, which had targeted a "recruitment center."



"A large number of soldiers and police were killed or wounded," the Taliban said in an August 7 statement.

However, it wasn't immediately clear if anyone was killed in the attack, which occurred in the western part of the Afghan capital during the morning rush hour.



The device exploded when a vehicle stopped at a checkpoint outside the station, said Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi.



The attack reportedly targeted police district 6 (PD6) headquarters in the Golaee Dawa Khana area of Kabul.



Eyewitnesses said gunfire could be heard after the explosion.



A Health Ministry spokesman said 34 people were brought into hospitals with injuries.



Despite peace talks between the Taliban and the United States, there has been no let-up in violence in Afghanistan.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, and Tolonews.com