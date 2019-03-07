Explosions Heard At Kabul Gathering

Explosions have been heard in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, close to a large gathering of Shi'ite Muslims attending a commemoration on the anniversary of a leader's death, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told RFE/RL on March 7 that the blasts were heard in the sixth police district in the western part of Kabul, but couldn't provide further details.

The gathering marked the death of Shi'ite leader Abdul Ali Mazari, and was attended by high-profile officials and political figures, including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

There was no immediate word on any casualties or damage.