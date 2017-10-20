At Least 30 Killed In Kabul Mosque Attack

An Afghan Interior Ministry official says at least 30 people have been killed and 45 wounded after a suicide bomber detonated explosives inside a Shi’ite mosque in the capital, Kabul.

The attack occurred as worshippers were gathering for prayers on October 20 at the Imam Zaman mosque in the western Dasht-e-Barchi section of Kabul, Major General Alimast Momand said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban, Islamic State (IS), and other extremist groups have been blamed in the past for similar attacks.

The latest attack comes one day after 43 soldiers were killed and nine wounded in a Taliban attack on an army camp in the southern province of Kandahar.

Afghanistan's minority Shi'ite population has been the target of several terror attacks this year.

The previous attack on a Shi'ite mosque in Kabul occurred on September 29 as Muslims prepared to commemorate Ashura, one of the holiest days in the Islamic calendar.

Six people were killed in that attack.

A recent United Nations report said that at least 84 people had been killed and 194 wounded so far in 2017 in attacks on Shi’ite mosques and religious ceremonies prior to the most recent incident.

About 90 percent of the Afghan population is Sunni Muslim.

