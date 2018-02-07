New Security Plan In Kabul After Deadly Attacks

The Afghan government has approved a new security plan for the capital, Kabul, following a series of deadly militant attacks there.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said on February 7 that the new plan will be implemented in the next two weeks.

Rahimi said more than 100 streets leading into the center of Kabul will be put under heavy surveillance as part of the plan.

He said it includes as many as 52 measures, most of which will not be revealed to the public.

The plan is due to be implemented in three phases, with the first focused on areas most threatened, he said.

The Western-backed government in Kabul is under growing public pressure to improve security in the capital following a series of attacks claimed by Taliban and Islamic State militants.

Since January 20, militants in the capital have attacked a luxury hotel, bombed a crowded street, and carried out a deadly raid on a military compound -- killing more than 130 people.

President Ashraf Ghani has sacked seven army officers, including two generals, for "professional negligence" over the attack on the military compound.

Based on reporting by dpa and Tolo News