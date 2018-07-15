At Least 5 Killed In Suicide Attack In Kabul

At least five people have been killed in a suicide bombing in front of a government ministry in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials said.

The explosion on July 15 happened at the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai told the AFP news agency.

Fraidoon Azhand, a spokesman for the ministry, confirmed the attack and said initial information suggested that at least five people had been killed.

"Apparently a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest at the gate of our ministry. The target was our staff who were leaving to their homes," he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Earlier on July 15, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan reported a record number of civilian deaths in the country with a 22 percent jump in civilian casualties from suicide attacks during the first half of the year.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP