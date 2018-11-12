Deadly Suicide Bombing Targets Protesters In Kabul

At least six people have been killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul targeting a protest by Afghanistan's mainly Shi'ite Hazara minority, officials say.

Security officials told RFE/RL that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives on November 12 close to where hundreds of Hazaras were protesting the government's failure to protect their community from Taliban attacks.

The Taliban has attacked three predominately Hazara districts in central Afghanistan in recent weeks, with clashes between Hazara militiamen and militants killing dozens.

Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danesh told RFE/RL that 10 people were also injured in the blast in Kabul. He said civilians and security personnel were among the dead.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, although the Taliban and the Islamic State (IS) militant groups have been blamed for similar attacks in the past.

Hundreds of people rallied for a second day in front of the Presidential Palace, in the center of Kabul, to protest against the government's inaction in sending reinforcements to the three districts under siege in the provinces of Ghazni and Oruzgan.

Officials said that the Taliban killed 15 civilians and 10 members of the special forces in Ghazni on November 11.

In the western province of Farah, at least 37 members of the Afghan security forces were killed in overnight attacks by Taliban fighters on checkpoints that triggered hours of fighting, according to local officials.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa