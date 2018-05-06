Suicide Bombers Attack Home Of Kandahar Police Chief



Three suicide bombers attacked the residence of the Kandahar police chief in Boldak district, leaving the militants and at least two police officers dead, officials say.

Ahmad Zia Durani, a spokesman for the Kandahar police, on May 5 told the dpa news agency that the militants struck assault late on May 4 or early May 5 on the home of General Abdul Raziq, who was not at the residence at the time.

The spokesman said a suicide bomber blew his explosives-filled vehicle at the first checkpoint of at the compound, killing two policemen.

Two militants on foot then followed the first assailant by attacking the second checkpoint, Durani said.

There were not claims of responsibility, although local police pointed to the Taliban militant group.

The Taliban and Islamic State (IS) insurgents have been conducting attacks against the Western-backed Afghan government, causing hundreds of deaths.

Meanwhile, a regional official told Radio Free Afghanistan on May 5 that a northern Afghan district that had been briefly seized by the Taliban has been recaptured by government forces.

Badakhshan Province Governor Faisal Begzad said government forces recaptured the Kohistan district from the Taliban after about an hour-long battle earlier in the day.

The Taliban launched a surprise attack on May 3 on the Kohistan district, which is located along a route to the provincial capital, Fayz Abad.

Abdullah Naji Nazari, a provincial council member, said on May 5 that the captured district was the third under Taliban control in Badakhshan, which has about two dozen districts.

The Taliban have for years controlled the two other districts -- Wardoj and Yamgan.

Last month, the Taliban announced the start of their annual spring offensive.

A new report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) on April 30 said the Taliban controls 14.5 percent of Afghan districts, with some 30 percent being contested.

A U.S.-led coalition as been in Afghanistan since 2001, when it drove the Taliban from power after it said the group's leaders were sheltering Al-Qaeda militants responsible for the September 11, 2001, terror attacks in the United States.

With on reporting by By RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan, AP, dpa, Tolo News, and VOA