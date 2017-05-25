Thirteen Afghan Soldiers Killed In Kandahar Fighting

Afghan officials say 13 soldiers have been killed and eight others wounded in fighting with Taliban militants in the southern province of Kandahar.

Defense Ministry spokesman Daulat Waziri said on May 25 that the firefight took place after the militants stormed several security checkpoints overnight.

Waziri said the Taliban were driven back after several hours of fighting.

At least eight militants were also killed, officials said.

The attack came as Taliban militants launched their annual spring offensive in late April, prompting a new surge of fighting across the country.

Late on May 22, Taliban militants attacked an army base in Kandahar, killing at least 10 Afghan soldiers. Officials said at least 12 attackers were killed in a battle that lasted several hours overnight.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and Pajhwok