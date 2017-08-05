NATO Says Afghan Inside Attacker Killed At Kandahar Airfield

An Afghan police officer was killed in an apparent insider attack in the southern province of Kandahar on August 5, NATO and Afghan officials say.

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement that the policeman was killed by NATO advisers before he was able to attack their forces near Kandahar Airfield.



The statement said the incident took place after the advisers had completed scheduled law enforcement training and were attacked by the officer as they were preparing to return to their base.



The Romanian soldiers who were providing security for the advisers “returned fire in self-defense and killed the gunman,” it said.



The statement added that a Romanian soldier and another Afghan police officer were wounded in the fire exchange.



The AFP news agency quoted police spokesman Abdul Hamid Mubarez as saying that foreign troops opened fire on their forces after a "verbal clash" with Afghan policemen.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP