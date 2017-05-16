Afghan Forces Retake District Center Near Kunduz, Government Says

The Afghan government says its forces have retaken control of a district center near the northern city of Kunduz from Taliban fighters.

The Interior Ministry said security forces launched early on May 16 an operation to regain control of the Qala-i-Zal district, and secured the district governor's office, police headquarters, and other areas.

One militant was killed in the offensive, according to the Defense Ministry. There was no word on any casualties among security forces.

On May 6, Taliban militants seized the Qala-i-Zal district, west of Kunduz, as they stepped up pressure on the city at the start of their annual spring offensive.

Kunduz is in government hands, while the Taliban control most of the surrounding districts.

Over the past 18 months, Taliban fighters have twice succeeded in seizing the city center for brief periods.

Based on reporting by Reuters and Khaama Press

