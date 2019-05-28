Afghanistan Launches Probe Into Sexual Favors Accusations

KABUL -- Afghanistan's authorities say they have launched an investigation into allegations that some members of President Ashraf Ghani's administration have given out government posts in exchange for sexual favors.



Jamshid Rasuli, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, told reporters in Kabul on May 28 that a team had been formed to investigate the claims.



The accusations were made by General Habibullah Ahmadzai, a former senior adviser to Ghani, in a TV interview last week.



The allegations have prompted condemnation in Kabul and Afghans have taken to social media to demand a probe.



Haroon Chakhansuri, a spokesman for Ghani, said that the accusations were "false and baseless."



And Nargis Nehan, the acting minister of mines and petroleum, tweeted on May 25: "I can say with confidence that these allegations are baseless."



In an interview with Khurshid TV on May 23, Ahmadzai said that "people were working systematically to promote adultery in the [presidential] palace."



He did not provide any evidence.



Rasuli said investigators had asked Ahmadzai to deliver any evidence he may have to support his claims by May 30.

With reporting by AFP