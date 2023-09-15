Afghanistan
Taliban Detains 18 Staffers At Humanitarian NGO's Offices, Including American Surgeon
The ruling Taliban has detained 18 staff members of the International Assistance Mission (IAM) in Afghanistan from the humanitarian group's offices in the central Ghor Province, including an American surgeon. The IAM said in a statement on September 15 that it believed all 18 of the team members had been transferred to the Afghan capital, Kabul. The group said the detentions had taken place over 11 days. The long-serving NGO said, "We are unaware of the circumstances that led to these incidents and have not been advised of the reason for the detention of our staff members." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
The Azadi Briefing: Shrinking Food Assistance Hits Afghans Hard
The Key Issue
Millions of impoverished Afghans are bearing the brunt of receding international aid to Afghanistan, the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
International organizations operating in the country have been forced to cut their assistance to Afghans in the fields of health care and food aid in recent months, largely due to funding shortages.
The UN World Food Program (WFP) said last week that it would cut emergency assistance to 2 million vulnerable Afghans by the end of the month because of a "massive funding shortage."
Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross stopped funding 25 hospitals across Afghanistan on August 31, citing a lack of resources.
The drop in foreign assistance has directly impacted the lives of Afghans, many of whom are reeling from the devastating economic impact of the Taliban's seizure of power in 2021.
"We used to survive on food assistance [from the WFP]," Zarmina, a resident of the northern province of Parwan, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "But now this assistance has been cut off and my situation is dire."
Zarmina, 27, is the sole breadwinner for her family of six. She said her family received around 4,000 afghanis ($50) worth of food handouts every six weeks from the WFP.
"There's no work for me," she said. "It's very difficult. What are we going to do?"
Why It's Important: Declining international assistance will worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Around 6 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- are already on the brink of starvation, according to the UN.
Wahidullah Amani, the spokesperson for the WFP in Afghanistan, told Radio Azadi that the lack of aid will specifically affect women and children, the most vulnerable segments of society.
"My children suffer from malnourishment because they don't have enough food to eat," Hamidullah, a resident of the southeastern province of Khost, told Radio Azadi.
"All Afghans have the same problem. We ask all humanitarian organizations to help Afghans," added Hamidullah, who is the head of an extended family of 20.
What's Next: The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is unrecognized and under international sanctions, appears unable or unwilling to alleviate the economic and humanitarian crisis in the country.
Some Afghans have called on the militant group to do more to create employment opportunities and deliver food to the most needy. "The government should solve these problems and provide a chance for people to find work," said Samiullah, a resident of the eastern province of Nangarhar.
The Week's Best Stories
Afghanistan has seen a surge in the number of female suicides since the Taliban takeover, making the country one of the few in the world where more women take their own lives than men. The spike comes amid the Taliban's severe restrictions on women's lives, including their right to education and employment.
What To Keep An Eye On
China has become the first country to formally name a new ambassador to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover.
The Chinese envoy presented his credentials to the Taliban's prime minister at a ceremony in Kabul on September 13.
The Taliban government has not been recognized by any country in the world. It was unclear if Beijing's appointment was a step towards formal recognition.
"This is the normal rotation of China's ambassador to Afghanistan, and is intended to continue advancing dialogue and cooperation between China and Afghanistan," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Why It's Important: It is unclear if the appointment signals China's growing interest in Afghanistan.
After the Taliban takeover, there was a surge in Chinese traders visiting Afghanistan to explore business opportunities and ink deals. The Taliban has boasted of Beijing's interest in expanding trade and investing billions of dollars in Afghanistan's mining sector.
But experts have said that China's relationship with the Taliban has been limited and largely transactional.
Experts said Beijing's primary concern in Afghanistan is the threat posed by members of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), an Uyghur extremist group. The Taliban has been accused of sheltering the militants.
Key Afghan-Pakistan Border Crossing Reopens Week After Gunbattle
Customs officials reopened a key border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan to trucks and pedestrians early on September 15, nine days after the Torkham checkpoint was closed when a gunbattle reportedly erupted between Taliban troops and Pakistani border guards.
The gateway is on a key transit route between the tense South Asian neighbors and is a vital link for residents on both sides of the border. It lies at the end of Pakistan's N-5 National Highway about 5 kilometers west of the Khyber Pass summit.
Sporadic closures have raised fears of deteriorating Pakistan-Taliban relations two years after the radical fundamentalist group took control of Afghanistan as U.S.-led international troops withdrew after two decades of war.
The Afghan Taliban's alleged support of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) extremists is at the center of tensions.
The closure created massive lines of hundreds of stranded trucks and left thousands, including sick people seeking medical treatment across the border, seeking shelter in local mosques and other places.
The head of the Afghan-Pakistani Joint Chamber of Commerce said the closure had cost businesses millions of dollars.
The acting foreign minister for the Taliban-led Afghan government late on September 14 urged Pakistani authorities to reopen transit routes. That discussion followed a week of efforts to reach agreement on ensuring security and other aspects of a reopening.
The Pakistani Army took control of the area of Khyber district from Torkham to the Lundi Kotal checkpoint after a firefight on September 6 between Pakistani and Taliban troops.
There were contradictory reports of casualties in that incident, which reportedly began when Pakistani guards intervened after the Taliban tried to erect a structure on the Afghan side of the gate.
Torkham has undergone sporadic closures since the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan took over in August 2021.
In early August, Torkham was closed briefly after another clash between Pakistani border forces and Taliban guards.
Hoping For A Sweeter Future: Kandahar's Impoverished Farmers Increase Raisin Exports
Afghanistan's Kandahar Province exported 10,000 tons of raisins last year, with many of the producers still employing traditional techniques. It's one of the few cash crops left in the country, which is currently experiencing both an economic and humanitarian crisis under the Taliban.
Afghan Soldier Who Was Arrested At U.S.-Mexico Border After Fleeing Taliban Is Granted Asylum
An Afghan soldier who fled the Taliban and traveled through nearly a dozen countries before being arrested at the Texas-Mexico border and detained for months has been granted asylum, allowing him to remain in the United States, his brother said on September 13. Abdul Wasi Safi, 27, is one of tens of thousands of Afghan citizens who fled to the United States following the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021. The soldier worried that if he wasn't granted asylum, he could be sent back to Afghanistan, where he would likely be killed by the Taliban because he had worked with the U.S. military. Two of his brothers live in Houston. To read the original story by AP, click here.
China Becomes First To Name New Afghan Ambassador Under Taliban
China has become the first country to formally name a new ambassador to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, after its envoy presented credentials at a ceremony in Kabul. The Taliban has not been officially recognized by any foreign government, and Beijing did not indicate whether the September 13 appointment signaled any wider steps toward formal recognition of the Taliban. "This is the normal rotation of China's ambassador to Afghanistan, and is intended to continue advancing dialogue and cooperation between China and Afghanistan," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "China's policy towards Afghanistan is clear and consistent." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hundreds Arrested In New Pakistani Crackdown On Afghan Refugees
Police in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh have arrested more than 250 Afghan refugees and migrants as part of a new crackdown aimed at repatriating undocumented Afghans.
Most of the arrests and detentions have occurred in Karachi since September 11. The seaport is the capital of Sindh and also serves as the key industrial and trade hub for the Muslim nation.
"The government has directed the police and other [law enforcement] organizations to arrest Afghans living illegally in Sindh and elsewhere in the country," Kamran Tissori, the governor of Sindh, told journalists on September 11.
Afghan refugees and Pakistani human rights campaigners say the arrests are aimed at harassing mostly impoverished Afghans who cannot return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan because of security fears or economic reasons.
"The mass arrest of Afghan refugees is based on their racial profiling," Muniza Kakar, a lawyer who has voluntarily represented Afghan refugees arrested in Karachi, wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Kakar said that many of the detained Afghans possessed cards issued by the Pakistani government identifying them as Afghans.
"Urgent action needed to protect refugee rights," she wrote.
Afghan refugees in Pakistan complain of harassment and a lack of information and help in completing the paperwork needed for extending their stay in the country.
“After my Pakistani visa ended in July, I repeatedly applied to extend it but the government, unfortunately, has not processed it,” said one such refugee, who said his name was Ahmad.
“The Pakistani government announcement has created huge pressure and most of us now face mental health problems,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The Pakistani government issued Proof of Registration cards for more than 1 million Afghans that expired on June 30.
Qaiser Khan Afridi, a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Radio Mashaal that the UNHCR is discussing the issue with the federal authorities in Islamabad.*
"I am extremely afraid of being arrested whenever I go to the market to buy groceries," said Aimal Habibi, an Afghan refugee in Sindh.
Since the early 1980s, Pakistan has hosted one of the largest refugee populations in the world.
But it has not signed the 1951 UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. It also is not a signatory of the 1967 protocol, which broadens the definition of who can be considered a refugee.
Islamabad currently hosts about 1.4 million documented Afghan refugees. An equal number of undocumented Afghans are estimated to also be living in the country.
*Correction: A previous version of this story misquoted the spokesman for the UNHCR about an extension of the deadline.
Support Grows As Hunger Strike By Afghan Activists In Germany Enters Second Week
A hunger strike by a group of Afghan rights activists to protest the anti-female policies of the ruling Taliban has entered its second week as they seek international recognition of the militants' policies as "gender apartheid."
The protest that began on September 1 in the German city of Cologne comes after the Taliban rulers who seized power in the country two years ago banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. The hard-line Islamist group has also banned women from visiting parks and imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
Zarmina Paryani, whose sister Tamana Zaryab Paryani was taken to the hospital on the night of September 9 after her health rapidly deteriorated because of the hunger strike, struck a defiant tone, saying that "until Tamana’s demands are heard, she will not end her strike.”
"She told doctors she could not leave her comrades alone and returned straight to the protest camp from the hospital,” Zarmina Paryani told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
The two sisters and several other Afghan women activists said they launched the strike after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
The protest has attracted solidarity and support from rights activists in Europe and Pakistan, they say.
“There is gender apartheid in Afghanistan,” said Ziauddin Yousafzai, the father of Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who visited the protesters in Cologne on September 11.
“Under the Taliban, there is no notion of a public life for women,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.
In the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, Roqia Saee, an Afghan women’s rights activist, is leading a hunger strike in solidarity with the activists in Cologne.
“We will continue the strike until the United Nations, countries of the region and the world, and those who support human rights pay attention to our demand,” she told Radio Azadi.
Since July, UN experts and senior officials have said the Taliban’s systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in policies toward women.
Roadside Bomb Targets Pakistani Security Personnel
Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb blast killed a security officer and wounded several people, including civilians, in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The improvised explosive device targeted a passing vehicle on September 11 belonging to a paramilitary corps deployed to patrol an area bordering Afghanistan. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an extremist group linked to the Taliban in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
'Their Freedoms Have Been Taken Away': Afghanistan Sees Surge In Female Suicides Under Taliban Rule
Shabana had a bright future ahead of her. She was studying to become a doctor and preparing to get married.
But the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 turned her life upside down. The militant group's ban on women attending university forced her to abandon her studies. Then her fiance, who is based abroad, broke off their engagement.
Shabana, who was in her 20s, last month committed suicide in her hometown of Charikar, the provincial capital of the northern province of Parwan.
She is among the growing number of women and girls who have taken their own lives in Afghanistan, one of the few countries in the world where experts estimate that more women are committing suicide than men.
The surge in the number of female suicides in the country has been linked by experts to the Taliban's severe restrictions on women. The hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education and most forms of employment, effectively denied them any public role in society, and imposed strict limitations on their mobility and appearance.
Although there are no official figures, Afghan mental-health professionals and foreign organizations have noted a disturbing surge in female suicides in the past two years.
"Today, women and girls make up most of the patients suffering from mental conditions in Afghanistan," said Mujeeb Khpalwak, a psychiatrist based in Kabul.
"If we look at the women who were previously working or studying, 90 percent suffer from mental health issues now," Khpalwak added. "They face tremendous economic uncertainty after losing their work and are very anxious about their future."
Many Afghan women say they have been turned into virtual prisoners in their homes since the Taliban takeover. The vast majority of women are unemployed. And most say they are gripped by hopelessness.
Violence against women, meanwhile, has increased under the Taliban. The militants have scrapped legal assistance programs and special courts that were designed to combat violence against women and girls.
Forced and early marriages of teenage girls have also spiked across Afghanistan, with parents marrying off their adolescent daughters to avoid forced marriages to Taliban fighters.
Maryam Saeedi, an Afghan women's rights activist, says some women see suicide as the only way to escape their plight. "They commit suicide to end their problems, which is dangerous," she told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Maryam, a resident of Kabul, says her 16-year-old sister has suffered from extreme depression since the Taliban banned girls above the sixth grade from going to school. "My sister's mental health has suffered tremendously," she told Radio Azadi. "It is tough for girls to cope after all their freedoms have been taken away."
The Taliban has said that 360 people committed suicide in the country last year, without offering any details. Unofficial figures suggest that the number of female suicides has surged since 2021, when the Western-backed Afghan government collapsed.
The World Health Organization revealed in 2018 that around 2 million Afghans -- out of a population of around 40 million -- suffered from mental distress.
"These numbers are likely much higher today," Action Against Hunger, a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization, said in a statement on September 5. It added that Afghanistan was grappling with an "unprecedented but unseen mental-health crisis."
Khpalwak, the psychiatrist, says that the country lacks the resources to address what he called a mental-health epidemic.
"The number of mental-health patients is rapidly rising, but the treatment available to them is not enough," he said. "Women psychiatrists cannot work because of the restrictions on their work. There is an urgent need to address the growing mental-health crisis."
Faiza Ibrahimi of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi contributed reporting to this story
Pakistani Soldier Killed In Shoot-Out With Militants Near Afghan Border, Military Says
A Pakistani soldier was killed in an overnight shoot-out with militants in the country's northwest, near the border with Afghanistan, the military said. A military statement late on September 9 said the shoot-out took place in Mir Ali, a major town of North Waziristan that served as a safe haven for militants for decades. It said the military had been searching for terrorists there. The shoot-out took place following Pakistan's closing of the key northwestern Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on September 6. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Afghan Meth Trade Surges As Taliban Clamps Down On Heroin, UN Says
Methamphetamine trafficking in and around Afghanistan has surged in recent years, even as the Taliban has curbed heroin trafficking since taking power, a United Nations report said on September 10. "The surge in methamphetamine trafficking in Afghanistan and the region suggests a significant shift in the illicit drug market and demands our immediate attention," said Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN Office of Drugs and Crime. The Taliban, which regained power in August 2021, announced a ban the following April on the production of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world's main opium producer. To read to the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Stranded Along Closed Border Crossing Between Afghanistan And Pakistan
Pakistan's main border crossing with Afghanistan remained shut on September 8, stranding thousands of civilians and halting hundreds of vehicles carrying goods between the two countries.
Islamabad closed the Torkham border crossing following a clash with Taliban forces three days earlier.
The move has left thousands of civilians, mostly Afghans, waiting to cross and largely stalled trade between the countries as hundreds of trucks, some carrying perishable goods such as fruits and vegetables, wait on both sides of the Torkham crossing.
"We are trapped here," said Nabiullah, an Afghan man returning to his country after receiving medical treatment in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.
"We are in trouble and waiting for the border crossing to reopen," he told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal.
Radio Azadi has learned that a Taliban border guard and a civilian were killed in the shooting.
Taliban officials in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, where Torkham is located, say high-level talks continue with Pakistan to reopen the crossing. Pakistani officials have not commented on the issue.
In Landi Kotal, a Pakistani town near Torkham, stranded Afghans said the closure is preventing the repatriation of two dead bodies to Afghanistan for burial.
"People here are facing great difficulties," Imran, one of the stranded Afghans, told Radio Azadi.
"There are many Afghan patients, women and children here.”
The September 6 clash followed a large incursion of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants into the remote northwestern Pakistani district of Chitral, which borders eastern Afghanistan some 400 kilometers north of Torkham.
Relations between erstwhile allies Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban rulers have rapidly deteriorated after the TTP ended a cease-fire with Islamabad last November. The TTP, an ideological and organizational ally of the Taliban, has been bolstered by the return of the militants to power in Afghanistan two years ago.
"Deteriorating political relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are also resulting in declining trade and economic ties between them," Abdul Naseer Rashtia, the head of an Afghan trading association, told Radio Azadi.
“This causes Afghan investors to suffer greatly and badly affects their trade and transit," he added.
Torkham and other border crossings between the two neighbors have been frequently closed because of clashes or political disagreements over the past two decades.
Islamabad has fenced most of its more than 2,500-kilometer border with Afghanistan. Closing the border with its landlocked neighbor remains a significant lever to pressure Kabul during crises.
The Azadi Briefing: Border Clashes And Closures Mark Deteriorating Pakistan-Taliban Ties
The Key Issue
Pakistani border guards and Afghan Taliban fighters exchanged fire on September 6, the latest flare-up along the disputed border. Both sides accused each other of starting the firefight.
In response, Islamabad has closed a key crossing, leaving hundreds of trucks and thousands of people on both sides of the border stranded.
On the same day as the border clashes erupted, the Pakistani military said four soldiers had been killed in clashes with militants in the northwestern Chitral district, which borders eastern Afghanistan.
The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) extremist group, which is believed to be based in Afghanistan, said in a September 6 statement that a large number of its fighters had entered Chitral.
In response, Islamabad called on the Afghan Taliban to rein in the TTP, which has close organizational and ideological ties with the Afghan militant group.
Why It's Important: The border clashes have highlighted the deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, longtime allies that have fallen out over the Afghan militant group’s alleged support to the TTP.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021 has bolstered the TTP, which has intensified its attacks against Pakistani security forces. Peace talks held last year between Pakistan and the TTP, which were mediated by the Afghan Taliban, failed to end the violence.
The location of the TTP’s latest attack in Pakistan is also significant. Chitral, located in the remote north of Pakistan, has been a relatively stable area that has not witnessed major militant activity. The TTP’s attacks there suggest the militants could be trying to open a new front in their war against Islamabad.
What's Next: More border clashes and closures are expected as relations between Pakistan and the Taliban continue to deteriorate.
The Afghan Taliban is unlikely to crack down or expel the TTP. If the TTP continues its attacks inside Pakistan, Islamabad could resort to military action inside Afghanistan. Such a scenario would likely escalate tensions even further.
What To Keep An Eye On
The UN's World Food Program (WFP) said a “massive funding shortage” has forced it to cut emergency assistance to 2 million Afghans.
The WFP says it will only be able to provide food aid to 3 million people -- out of a population of around 40 million -- starting in October.
“Amid already worrying levels of hunger and malnutrition, we are obliged to choose between the hungry and the starving, leaving millions of families scrambling for their next meal," Hsiao-Wei Lee, WFP's country director and representative in Afghanistan, said in a statement on September 5.
The WFP is seeking an additional $1 billion over the next six months to provide 21 million Afghans with lifesaving aid. The UN body estimates that more than 3 million Afghans are on the brink of starvation.
Why It's Important: Cuts in emergency aid are likely to further worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the worst in the world. It is also likely to add to fears of a widespread famine in the country.
In June, the UN revised its annual aid budget for Afghanistan from $4.6 billion to $3.2 billion this year, citing reduced funding from international donors.
The cash-strapped Taliban government, which is unrecognized and under international sanctions, appears unable to fill the gap.
HRW Says Taliban's Denial Of Basic Women's Rights Is A Crime Against Humanity
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan are committing a crime against humanity with their treatment of women and girls and has called for an international investigation to "provide a path toward accountability."
Since ousting the Western-backed Afghan government and taking over the country in August 2021, the Taliban has placed restrictions on women's appearance, freedom of movement, right to work and study, and access to society.
HRW said in a report issued on September 8 that while men in Afghanistan have also been subject to "serious violations" of their human rights, the underlying discrimination against women is evident from the "all-encompassing restrictions targeting women."
According to the rights group, the Taliban's "widespread and systematic attack against women" constitutes "a crime against humanity of persecution targeting women and girls." An International Criminal Court investigation is needed as it "could provide a path toward accountability for the crime against humanity of gender persecution," it added.
"The Taliban's cruel and methodical denial of the basic rights of women and girls to remove them from public life has received global attention," Elizabeth Evenson, international justice director at HRW, said in the report.
"Coordinated support by concerned governments is needed to bring the Taliban leaders responsible to justice," she added.
Afghan women are banned from secondary and higher education and are only permitted to work in a limited number of jobs. They also are not allowed to travel away from their homes without being accompanied by a male relative. With respect to dress codes, women must cover themselves almost completely or face severe punishment.
The HRW report noted that women and some men who have protested against the Taliban policies violating women's rights have frequently been detained and sometimes tortured.
Two years since it overran the country and ousted the Western-backed Afghan government, the hard-line Taliban has failed to live up to promises of moderation and has instead severely curbed women's freedoms, waged a brutal crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced the militants' brutal form of justice.
In a July report, UN experts said he situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
Afghans At Grave Risk As UN Food Agency Cuts Rations
The UN World Food Program (WFP) cut rations for another 2 million Afghans this month and is warning of a "catastrophic" winter if funding runs out, with little food for remote communities. With the cut in aid and a drop in his earnings, one father is worried about feeding his five children.
Border Crossing Between Pakistan, Afghanistan Remains Closed Following Clashes
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a second consecutive day on September 7, one day after clashes between Pakistani and Taliban border forces at Torkham. Abdul Basir Zabuli, a spokesman for the Taliban-led police in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province, where the crossing lies, was quoted by Reuters as saying that authorities from both countries were trying to determine the reason for the clashes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pakistani Troops Clash With 'Hundreds' Of Pakistan Taliban Near Afghan Border
Pakistani troops repelled a cross-border raid from Afghanistan by Pakistani Taliban militants on September 6, a senior official said. The Pakistani military said four of its troops were killed. Twelve militants also died in the clash. Mohammad Ali, deputy commissioner of the Chitral district, told AFP that hundreds of militants stormed the border armed with light and heavy weapons. The Pakistan military said the group attacked two outposts in the area. Before the army’s announcement, the Tehrik-e Taliban claimed to have captured two villages and some army checkpoints. Ali told RFE/RL that some roads had been closed. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
The Belt And Road Turns 10
It's been 10 years since the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Chinese leader Xi Jinping's signature foreign-policy venture that has seen hundreds of billions of dollars invested into infrastructure around the world, was unveiled as part of a major push to build global influence.
But where does it stand after a decade?
Finding Perspective: It was September 6, 2013, when Xi touched down in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, and was warmly greeted by then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev. The next day, he gave a speech where he evoked imagery of camel caravans as he announced that he wanted to create a contemporary version of the ancient Silk Road.
A lot has changed since then. The initiative has been rebranded and renamed over the years and it has shifted from being seen as a rising economic tide that could lift all boats to the tip of the spear of a wider geopolitical contest for influence.
This evolution has seen BRI go a long way from its early days and has since become far more than just financing and building infrastructure. Today, there's no denying that it's an integral part of Chinese foreign policy and the Chinese Communist Party's global ambitions.
But what future does it hold?
In 10 years, it's grappled with scandals over corruption, environmental degradation, and saddling host countries with debt. The pandemic, by the Chinese Foreign Ministry's own accounting, has impacted up to 40 percent of BRI projects, while 20 percent have been severely impacted with delays or even canceled.
The flip side is that countless roads, railways, and other vital infrastructure have been built in the last decade that might not have otherwise been built -- filling a massive global need and providing a springboard for other Chinese initiatives to follow.
Why It Matters: The BRI has always been something of an ink-blot test that leaves things up for interpretation, but there's no denying that it has been undergoing some massive changes.
A series of projects across low- and middle-income countries have been sidelined or canceled in recent years over sustainability concerns in evidence of buyer's remorse from host governments. Italy, which recently announced that it plans to leave the BRI, is the latest example.
Elsewhere, it's clear that the BRI has slowed down, with fewer projects being funded amid concerns of an overseas debt crisis from the high-octane lending of the project's early days.
But data shows that while China's outbound lending has been in decline since 2016, the project is far from fading away. Rather, Beijing is learning from its mistakes. It's selecting projects and partners more carefully and research shows that it's prioritizing green initiatives and energy deals that are seen as more likely to bring a return on investment.
This makes October's Belt and Road summit in Beijing an important litmus test that raises plenty of questions: Which world leaders will be in attendance? Which countries will snub the event? How will Xi set up the next 10 years? And what new projects might be announced on the sidelines?
1. The Taliban Looks To Build A Surveillance Camera Network In Kabul
Is the Taliban creating a surveillance state in Afghanistan? That's a question that my colleague Abubakar Siddique looked into after the Taliban's Interior Ministry announced on August 30 that it plans to install around 62,000 security cameras in Kabul.
The Details: There's still a lot of ambiguity about what's happening on the ground beyond the Taliban's announcement, but Bloomberg reported that the Taliban is working with Chinese tech giant Huawei to set up the surveillance camera network. Huawei denied this, although Bloomberg also reported that representatives from the company held meetings in Afghanistan in August.
The Taliban did not reveal how it obtained the cameras or if it has received assistance to install and operate them, but they have said that the system will improve security and help combat crime.
Such a network -- especially if it is indeed as sophisticated as those made by Huawei -- is a significant development. As Amnesty International warned, such a surveillance system would provide new ways to stifle dissent and enforce its repressive policies, including restrictions on Afghans' appearances, freedom of movement, and access to uncensored information.
For Beijing, a surveillance network in Afghanistan would be a significant step in calming its long-held security concerns in the country, especially over it becoming a safe haven for militants looking to attack China.
2. No More Illusions In Brussels About China?
I recently sat down with Reinhard Buetikofer, a leading member of the European Parliament, who warned that Europe will need to learn some tough lessons from its past national security failings with Russia if it is to successfully navigate ties with Beijing in the future.
Read the full interview here.
What You Need To Know: Buetikofer chairs the European Parliament's delegation on China and has become one of the EU's most hawkish voices when it comes to dealing with Beijing.
In a wide-ranging interview, he took aim at Beijing's equivocation for the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine and said the EU needed to apply the hard lessons learned from its dependence on Russian energy to the bloc's current ones on the Chinese market and its influence over vital supply chains for strategic industries.
"I think it is fair to say that this experience with Russia has taught us a lesson that should also be applied to our China relations," Buetikofer told me. "China is supporting Russia and does not want Russia to lose in any meaningful way. I certainly do not see them as anywhere near a neutral position. They are trying to take advantage of the war in Ukraine."
There's been lots of movement in the last few years from Brussels to how it sees China and Buetikofer has been a key part in moving that needle. Check out the interview for more.
3. The Prospective Heir Goes To Beijing
Rustam Emomali, the son of authoritarian Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, traveled to Beijing on August 23, where he met with Chinese Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng and signed deals worth $400 million, RFE/RL's Tajik Service reported.
What It Means: Rustam Emomali is the mayor of Dushanbe, the Tajik capital, the chairman of the Tajik parliament's upper chamber, and is widely seen as his father's likely successor.
This makes the trip to China interesting for a host of reasons. While Moscow is still influential across Central Asia, Beijing's influence continues to grow, especially in Tajikistan, which is relying on Chinese companies for investment to keep its economy running.
Should Rustam Emomali live up to his heir-apparent status, this trip would be seen as a crucial visit to build rapport with a vital ally for the future.
In another noteworthy development from the visit, the Chinese and Tajik sides agreed to create a joint venture to produce some 1,500 electric vehicles annually. The project involves Tajikistan's Avesto Group company, which is linked to Rustam Emomali personally.
Across The Supercontinent
A Kyrgyz TikTok Ban?: From targeting independent media outlets like Kloop to now going after TikTok, freedom of speech is finding itself under pressure in Kyrgyzstan, my colleague Chris Rickleton reports.
The New BRICS: Last month's BRICS summit saw the group expand with a series of six new members and increased momentum toward a joint currency to reduce the dominance of the U.S. dollar.
But how feasible is that plan? My colleague Todd Prince explores.
G20 Snub?: Xi -- who has never missed the annual G20 gathering since taking power in 2012 -- will miss this week's event in India and Premier Li Qiang will instead represent China. There's a host of possible explanations, ranging from tensions between Beijing and New Delhi to Xi not wanting to be out of the country for too long amid instability among the Communist Party's top brass.
Eye On Xinjiang: Beijing has changed its approach, but a recent report from Human Rights Watch shows how repressive policies and the forced assimilation of Turkic minorities in Xinjiang in western China -- such as Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and Kyrgyz -- is still under way.
One Thing To Watch
After years of tense bilateral ties with Beijing, the United Kingdom is looking to strike a new balancing act with China.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited the country last week, the first to do so in almost five years, and met with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, and Vice President Han Zheng.
Cleverly came under fire at home for the trip, but he told the BBC a lack of in-person meetings can result in misunderstanding.
China's public reputation in much of the West has been in decline and policy with the country is becoming deeply intertwined with domestic politics in many capitals, especially Washington and London. It will be a tough tightrope to walk for many officials to keep reaching out and navigating the practicalities of foreign policy while also embracing hardening rhetoric toward China at home.
Taliban Denies Afghanistan Sending Female Athletes To Asian Games
Taliban officials have rejected reports that Afghanistan will send female athletes to the Asian Games in China later this month, saying all 133 athletes in the delegation being sent are male.
In reaction to a report on Reuters early on September 6, Ahmadullah Wasiq, the head of physical education and sport in the country, said in a written statement to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that it was not true that 17 athletes on the team were female.
Two years since it overran the country and ousted the Western-backed Afghan government, the hard-line Taliban has failed to live up to promises of moderation and has instead severely curbed women's freedoms, waged a brutal crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced their brutal form of justice.
The Taliban's theocratic de facto government has imposed restrictions on every aspect of life in Afghanistan, including people's appearance, freedom of movement, right to work or study, and access to entertainment.
The result has been the crushing of female sport in the country, prompting many prominent women to flee the country.
The International Olympic Committee warned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in December that allowing women and young girls safe access to sport was a condition for the country's representation at the 2024 Paris Games.
Reuters quoted a September 6 statement by Afghanistan's National Olympic Committee that claimed that the country would send "a female group sports team comprising a total of 17 phenomenal women athletes." It added that they would compete in three sports: athletics, cycling, and volleyball.
Wasiq said the statement quoted by Reuters on participation in the Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, was not issued by the National Olympic Committee.
In a July report, UN experts said that the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
With reporting by Reuters
Tajikistan Says Three Militants Killed Crossing Border From Afghanistan
Tajikistan said it killed three members of a "terrorist group" who had crossed into the country from neighboring Afghanistan. The incident, announced on September 6 by the KDAM security service, was the second this year in the Central Asian country. The three crossed overnight on August 30, intending to "commit a terrorist act ahead of the Tajik national holiday" on September 9, the Kabar news agency quoted the KDAM as saying. The three, identified as natives of Tajikistan, were killed early on September 5. It wasn't immediately possible to confirm the statement. The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has stoked fears of instability in Tajikistan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Pakistani PM Claims Weapons Left Behind In Afghanistan Add To Security Threats
Pakistan's caretaker prime minister says that weapons and military equipment left behind by U.S. and other foreign forces in Afghanistan are being used against Pakistan, worsening the security situation in the country.
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on September 4 that many thought that the situation in Pakistan would improve after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, but instead it has worsened.
Kakar claimed the reason for the insecurity is the seizure by various groups of weapons left behind in the hasty withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces two years ago.
"Weapons and military equipment in Afghanistan were left unmanaged after the withdrawal of the United States and its allies," Kakar said, adding that these weapons were dangerous for Pakistan, Central Asia, and Iran.
The equipment includes modern weapons such as night binoculars, he said, speaking to a select group of journalists at his office in Islamabad.
The Taliban seized U.S.-supplied guns, ammunition, helicopters, and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered. There is no definite information on how much U.S. equipment was left behind.
Kakar did not provide any evidence to support his allegation or directly link the Afghan Taliban to the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TPP). He said there was a need to adopt a "coordinated approach" to tackling the challenge of the leftover equipment.
Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir, former Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, and other Pakistani officials have accused militants of traveling from Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan.
The TPP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, has said that its militants are operating from tribal areas. The group says that Pakistani officials are blaming Afghanistan to cover up their failures.
Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, said in an interview with Al-Arabia TV last week that he was committed to regional security. He previously called on Pakistan to end the conflict with the TTP through negotiations.
With reporting by AP
Afghan Women On Hunger Strike In Germany To Protest 'Gender Apartheid'
A group of Afghan women's rights activists have launched a hunger strike in Germany to protest against the policies of the ruling Taliban that limit the rights and freedoms of Afghan women.
The hunger strikers, who have set up camp in the German city of Cologne, want the Taliban's policies against women to be internationally recognized as "gender apartheid."
After returning to power two years ago, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education and from working in most economic sectors. It has also imposed strict restrictions on their movement and how they can appear in public.
In the latest prohibitions, the Taliban has banned women from public parks and closed women-only parks.
"We want the ongoing gender apartheid in Afghanistan to be formally recognized as such," Tamana Zaryab Paryani, one of the protesting women, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Paryani, who noted her state of health was "not really good," said they decided to launch the strike three days ago after hundreds of protests inside Afghanistan and internationally failed to produce any results.
"We wanted the discrimination [against women] to end, but it didn't happen," she added.
In a July report, UN experts said that the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan was the worst in the world and added that systematic restrictions on women and girls could amount to "gender apartheid."
"Our protest also aims to secure the release of political prisoners in Afghanistan," said Fatima Zahra, another protester in Cologne.
She said that they want all financial support for the Taliban to end.
"The Taliban [leaders'] trips to other countries need to end because most of them are already on [terrorism] blacklists," she told Radio Azadi.
In a statement last month, Sima Bahous, the executive director of UN Women, declared the Taliban policies to be gender apartheid.
"They have created a system founded on the mass oppression of women that is rightly and widely considered gender apartheid," she said.
Bahous said that since returning to power, the Taliban "has imposed the most comprehensive, systematic, and unparalleled assault on the rights of women and girls" through "more than 50 edicts, orders, and restrictions."
The Taliban, however, has so far resisted all international and domestic pressure calling for a change in their policies toward women.
France Evacuates Five Afghan Women 'Threatened By Taliban'
France flew five Afghan women who had been "threatened by the Taliban" from Pakistan to Paris, where they were due to arrive on September 4, French immigration authority chief Didier Leschi told AFP. By presidential order, "special attention is being paid to women who are primarily threatened by the Taliban because they have held important positions in Afghan society...or have close contacts with Westerners. This is the case for five women who will arrive today," Leschi said.
