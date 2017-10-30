At Least Nine Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack

Afghan officials say at least nine police officers were killed in a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in the country's southeast.

Arif Noori, the spokesman for the governor of Ghazni Province, said four other police officers were wounded in the attack on October 30.

Noori said seven Taliban fighters were killed in the ensuing battle that lasted more than an hour.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nisar Ahmad Faqiri, a provincial council member, said the checkpoint in Khohyani district was destroyed in the attack.

On October 28, nine police officers were killed when two security checkpoints were attacked by Taliban militants in Ghazni.

Taliban attacks on security checkpoints and military bases are increasing and have become a weekly, if not daily, occurrence in the south and eastern regions of the country in recent months.

The Taliban has ramped up their attacks against the Western-backed government in Kabul, which has struggled fend off the militants since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

