Afghan Spy Agency Asks Pakistan To Hand Over Three Bombing Suspects

Afghanistan's main intelligence agency says it has formally asked Pakistan to hand over three suspects in a deadly bomb attack on a provincial governor's residence in January.

Masoum Stanakzai, the chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), unveiled on June 15 the results of an investigation into the blast in the southern city of Kandahar.

Thirteen people were killed in the bombing, including diplomats from the United Arab Emirates and Kandahar province's deputy governor.

Stanakzai said an Afghan cook working at the residence was responsible for carrying out the bombing, using remote-controlled, military-grade explosive devices.

He said two Taliban militants promised the cook $30,000 and a house in Pakistan if he carried out the attack successfully.

Stanakzai added that the attack was organized by the Taliban leadership council based in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta.

The Taliban has denied involvement.

Based on reporting by dpa and Pajhwok

