Earthquake Rattles Afghan Hindu Kush, Parts of Pakistan

An Afghan man and his son watch their sheep graze in front of the Hindu Kush Mountains near Bagram on the outskirts of Kabul.

An earthquake with a magnitude over 5 has rattled the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, geologists say.

The U.S. Geological Survey on October 28 said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.2, with its epicenter in the Afghan mountain range and at a depth of 101 kilometers.

Pakistan's meteorological department put the magnitude at 5.9.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The earthquake was felt in tribal regions along the Afghan border with Pakistan and in the city of Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab Province.

Based on reporting by AP and Ary News
