At Least 15 Afghan Police Killed In Taliban Attacks

At least 15 Afghan police officers have been killed and 19 wounded in Taliban attacks across two Afghan provinces, officials say.

At least eight police officers were killed in the northern Takhar Province after Taliban militants attacked their post overnight, provincial council member Mawlawi Karamtullah said on January 10.

Karamtullah said 14 more were wounded in the incident that in the Khawja Ghar district.

Seven police officers were killed in the northern Baghlan Province after Taliban fighters stormed their checkpoint late on January 10, provincial council member Zarif Zarif said.

At least five officers were also wounded in the incident on the outskirts of Pul-e Khumri, the capital of Baghlan, Zarif said.

Samiudding Nazir, another provincial council member also confirmed the incident.

The Taliban has not immediately claimed the attacks.

The Taliban has ramped up their attacks on security forces and government facilities in recent months, while Afghan and U.S. troops have increased operations against the militants' field commanders.

Based on reporting by dpa and Tolo News