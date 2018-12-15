Father Who Fled Afghan Violence Buried After Dying In Strasbourg Shooting

Kamal Naghchband, who fled violence in Afghanistan two decades ago but was shot down in the December 11 Strasbourg Christmas market attack, was buried on December 14.

The 45-year-old father of three who wanted to build a new life in France was one of four people killed when a man shouting “God is great” in Arabic opened fire at the city’s famed Christmas market.

"He was going to see the Christmas market and -- in front of his children -- he took a bullet," one of his cousins told the AFP news agency.

Naghchband was rushed to the hospital after the shooting, but he died a day later from his wounds.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral at the Strasbourg mosque where he would go to pray. He was the joint manager of a garage near the mosque.

"Our brother martyr Kamal tells us 'enjoy the moments you have in this world to do good,'" Imam Eyup Sahin said.

"The best human being," he added, is not "the one who is most helpful for Muslims, for Jews, Christians or atheists, but for all humanity."

Naghchband Facebook page indicated he was from Kabul and studied in the northern city Mazar-e Sharif.

"He was charismatic, kind, and joked with everyone. People didn't go to his garage just to have their car repaired but to have coffee with him," a relative said.

The suspect in the mass shooting was identified as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. He was shot dead by police after a massive manhunt on December 13.

Islamic State (IS) militant group said one of its followers carried out the attack.

Based on reporting by AFP and the BBC