At Least 12 Killed By Suicide Car Bomber At Afghan Wrestling Match

A car bomb has exploded at the entrance of a sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's southwestern province of Helmand, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens as they were leaving a wrestling match.

Omar Zawak, a spokesman for Helmand's provincial governor, told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber who drove an explosives-laden car into a crowd of people as they were passing through the entrance gate of the sports facility on March 23, shortly after the wrestling match ended.

The wrestling match reportedly was a competition between local Afghan athletes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

