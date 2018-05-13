Suicide Bombers, Gunmen Attack Tax Office In Eastern Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan -- There has been a coordinated attack by suicide bombers and gunmen at a government building in the city of Jalalabad, where a gunbattle is under way.

The attack targeted the tax and revenue office of Nangarhar Province in the city center of Jalalabad on May 13.

Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said the attackers killed at least four victims and that at least 20 other people were wounded.

Sohrab Qaderi, a member of Nangarhar's provincial council, said one attacker appeared to have blown himself up at the gate of the building and another appeared to have detonated his explosives inside the building.

Qaderi said at least four attackers then stormed into the building with rocket-propelled-grenade launchers and AK-47 assault rifles.

Afghan security forces surrounded the area and were still battling the gunmen hours after the initial explosions.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group have carried out numerous attacks in Nangarhar Province.

The militant attack is the latest in a series across Afghanistan this year.

Most have been in Kabul. But in January, gunmen attacked an office of aid group Save the Children in Jalalabad, killing at least five people and wounding 25.

With reporting by Reuters