Suicide Bombing Kills At Least 15 Afghan Cadets, Defense Ministry Says

Afghanistan's Defense Ministry says a suicide bomber killed at least 15 Afghan cadets as they were leaving a military training center in Kabul, late in the afternoon on October 21.

Four others were wounded in the powerful blast near the Marshal Fahim University, said Dawlat Waziri, a spokesman for the ministry.

Kabul Crime Branch chief Mohammad Salim Almas said police have launched an investigation into the bombing, which happened in the west of the city.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but Taliban militants have been involved in similar attacks on Afghan security forces in the past.

It’s the fifth attack targeting Afghan security forces this week.

In the deadliest of the recent attacks, some 50 Afghan soldiers were killed in a Taliban-claimed assault on a military base in the southern province of Kandahar on October 19.

The attack on the cadets in Kabul comes a day after about 90 people were killed and dozens more wounded in two separate attacks in mosques in the capital, Kabul, and the western province on Ghor.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Kabul mosque.

