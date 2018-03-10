Ten Suspected Insurgents Killed In Afghanistan's Helmand

At least 10 suspected insurgents were killed and 13 wounded in an operation by Afghan security forces in the southern province of Helmand, authorities say.

Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security (NDS) said in a statement on March 10 that the operation was conducted in the Khoshkaba area of Helmand's capital, Lashkar Gah.



Eight other suspects were arrested, the NDS said.



During the operation, security forces seized weapons and explosive materials, including suicide vests and a car bomb, NDS said in the statement.



Suspected insurgent hideouts were also destroyed in the operation.



Afghan security forces also seized caches of weapons in separate operations in southeastern Paktika Province.



No further details were provided about the operations.

Meanwhile, the death toll in a March 9 Kabul suicide bombing claimed by Islamic State has risen to 10, the Afghan Health Ministry said on March 10.

Twenty-two people were injured in the attack in the predominantly Shi'ite neighborhood of Dasht-e Barchi.

One police officer was among the dead.

With reporting by dpa and tolonews.com