Dozen Afghan Police Officers Killed In Taliban Attack

Afghan officials say a Taliban attack on a security checkpoint in the country's north has left at least 13 police officers dead.

Abdul Hamid Hamidi, the police chief of Kunduz Province, said militants launched a predawn assault on the checkpoint in the Khan Abad district on October 29.

Hayatullah Amiri, the district governor, said the militants destroyed the checkpoint and stole a Humvee.

Amiri said only one policeman escaped the attack alive.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as the Western-backed government in Kabul is struggling to beat back insurgents in the wake of the exit of most NATO forces in 2014.

On October 19, Taliban militants killed 43 Afghan soldiers after an attack on an army camp in the southern province of Kandahar.

The extremist group also launched two separate suicide and gun assaults on government forces on October 17 in the southern province of Paktia that left at least 80 people dead and about 300 others wounded, including soldiers, police officers, and civilians.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP