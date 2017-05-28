Six Afghan Policemen Killed In Insider Attack

A policeman has shot and killed six of his colleagues at a checkpoint in the southern Afghan province of Zabul, local officials say.

One police officer was also injured in the attack, which took place in Zabul’s Shinkay district late on May 27, said Haji Asadullah Kakar, a provincial council member.

After the shootings, the attacker handed over the outpost and weapons to Taliban militants, but the security forces retook the checkpoint within hours, Zabul police official Ghulam Gailani Farahi said on May 28.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the assault.

The Taliban has recruited or wielded influence over members of Afghan security forces to carry out insider attacks against both Afghan and foreign troops.

In March, eight police officers were killed by fellow officers in the same district of Zabul. A similar insider attack left five policemen dead in eastern Nangarhar Province on May 19.

Based on reporting by dpa and tolonews.com



