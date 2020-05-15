U.S. Blames IS For Kabul Maternity Hospital Attack, Warns Afghans Of Falling Into 'Trap'

The United States on May 14 blamed extremist Islamic State militants for two deadly attacks this week, urging the Afghan government to not let them derail a fragile peace process with the Taliban.

U.S. special enjoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Twitter that the United States assessed that the Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate carried out “the horrific attacks” on a maternity hospital in Kabul and a funeral ceremony in Nangarhar province.

“ISIS (Islamic State) has demonstrated a pattern for favoring these types of heinous attacks against civilians and is a threat to the Afghan people and to the world,” he said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the military to go on the offensive against the Taliban and other militant groups following the two attacks on May 12 that killed at least 56 people. He accused all militant groups of ignoring repeated calls to reduce violence.

Khalilzad said the Islamic State opposes peace between the Afghan government and Taliban, and “seeks to encourage sectarian war as in Iraq and Syria.”

“Rather than falling into the ISIS (Islamic State) trap and delay peace or create obstacles, Afghans must come together to crush this menace and pursue a historic peace opportunity,” Khalilzad said.

It was unclear whether the U.S. position would help revive peace efforts or alter Ghani’s calculation to start an offensive.

The Taliban, which has denied involvement in either attack, reacted to Ghani's statement on May 13 by saying it was "fully prepared" to repel any military offensive.

In the first attack, three gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in Kabul’s mostly Shi'ite neighborhood of Dasht-e Barchi before security forces killed them. At least 24 people, including babies, women, and nurses, were killed.

Separately, a suicide bomber targeted a funeral for a police commander in the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing at least 32 people. The Islamic State claimed credit for the attack.

No group claimed credit for the attack on the maternity hospital, but the Shi’ite neighborhood where it is located has been frequently targeted by Islamic State militants.

The Taliban signed a landmark deal with the United States in February meant to pave the way for direct talks between the militant group and the Western-backed government in Kabul after more than 18 years of war.

But the Taliban have ramped up attacks in recent weeks despite a pledge to reduce violence, a tactic that may be employed to strengthen its negotiating position and appeasing some commanders.

Meanwhile, Islamic State militants also continue to conduct deadly attacks on Afghan security forces and civilians.

The core peace deal is for U.S. and foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan following an intra-Afghan deal in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban not to allow the country to become a haven for transnational terrorist groups such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda aiming to strike abroad.

