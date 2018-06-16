Taliban Members Enter Afghan Capital To Mark Eid Cease-Fire

Dozens of unarmed Taliban members have entered the Afghan capital to celebrate a cease-fire marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Kabul police spokesman Hashmatollah Stanikzai says.

"A number of Taliban members who handed over their weapons at the entrances of Kabul have entered the city," Stanikzai told RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan on June 16.

The Taliban announced a surprise three-day cease-fire over the Eid-al-Fitr holiday, which began on June 15, except against foreign forces. It overlaps with the government truce that started on June 12 and will last until around June 20, which excludes the Islamic State (IS) extremist group and Al-Qaeda.

Reuters reported that Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak met Taliban fighters in the capital, Kabul, on June 15 as the two sides marked the Eid cease-fire.

Meanwhile, videos and photos posted on news sites and social media showed soldiers and Taliban greeting and hugging each other and taking selfies in several provinces.

A spokesman with the Afghan Defense Ministry told RFE/RL that Afghan security forces and Taliban members had exchanged Eid greetings in Ghazni, Logar, Farah, and other provinces.

Deputy Interior Minister Masood Azizi told AFP that both sides had so far respected the cease-fire.

Governors in Helmand, Kandahar, and Zabul said both sides had adhered to the cease-fire and that there had been no reports of violence for 24 hours.

Some Afghan citizens have been calling on the Afghan government and the Taliban to extend the unprecedented cease-fire.

Despite more aggressive military operations against the Taliban under a new approach adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump last year, the Taliban still holds large swaths of the country.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan, Reuters and AFP