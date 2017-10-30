Afghanistan Urges UN To Impose Sanctions On Taliban Leadership

Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah has urged the UN Security Council to impose sanctions on the Taliban leadership.

His remarks came after he met with Kairat Umarov, the head of the UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee, in Kabul on October 29.

Abdullah said the Taliban were "ruthless killers" responsible for the "destruction of this country" in a statement issued late on October 29.

"They should be deemed as terrorists," he added.

Abdullah said the sanctions committee should limit the activities and movement of the Taliban's leadership and cut off their financial resources by imposing sanctions.

The Taliban leadership is believed to be based in the Pakistani city of Quetta, near the Afghan border.

The United States and other world powers have held off on officially designating the Taliban a terror organization in the hopes of enticing them into a peace deal.

Sporadic peace talks have been held with the Taliban over the years but they have failed to make a breakthrough.

The Taliban have ramped up their attacks against the Western-backed government in Kabul, which has struggled to fend off the militants since the withdrawal of most NATO troops in 2014.

Based on reporting by Tolo News and Khaama