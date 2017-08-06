Afghan Officials Seize Truck With 16 Tons Of Explosives

Afghan intelligence officials said on August 6 that they had seized a truck in Kabul carrying more than 16 tons of explosives hidden in boxes marked as poultry feed.

The National Directorate of Security said in a statement that the truck had Pakistani license plates, adding that five people were arrested.

"It was loaded with explosives to make bombs, suicide vests and conduct terrorist activities in Kabul," the statement said, adding that 16,500 kilograms of explosives was seized.

On May 31, a massive truck bomb ripped through the Afghan capital's diplomatic quarter during the morning rush hour, killing about 150 and wounding around 400 people, mostly civilians.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack that was caused by over 1,500 kilos of explosives hidden in a sewage truck, according to Western officials.

Taliban militants have intensified their attacks since they launched their "spring offensive" in late April, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.

The United Nations estimates that more than 26,500 civilians have died and nearly 49,000 have been injured as a result of armed conflict in Afghanistan since January 2009.

Based on reporting by AFP and Tolo News

