U.S. Soldier Killed In Combat In Afghanistan, Second In Week

A U.S. soldier died in combat in eastern Afghanistan, the second death in the country this week, the Department of Defense said on July 12.

An Afghan security force member was also killed and several wounded in the attack that left the U.S. soldier dead, the department said in a statement.

The fatality brings to four the number of U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan this year.

Last week, a U.S, soldier was killed and two others wounded in an apparent insider attack in southern Afghanistan.

The latest attack came as NATO was holding a summit in Brussels.

The alliance had planned to discuss Afghanistan during the meeting on July 12, but those plans were set aside after U.S. President Donald Trump orchestrated a debate over how much European members of NATO are spending on defense -- sending the alliance into a unusual emergency session.

Afghanistan is seeing an uptick in violence in recent weeks, following the collapse of a brief cease-fire last month.

Coordinated Taliban attacks on two Afghan army bases and three checkpoints in the country's north left at least 30 soldiers dead, officials said separately on July 11.

