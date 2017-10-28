U.S. Service Member Dies In Helicopter Crash In Afghanistan

NATO in Afghanistan says a U.S. service member has died after sustaining injuries in a helicopter crash in the eastern Logar Province.

The organization said in an October 28 statement that six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash late on October 27 and were all receiving medical treatment.

NATO said the crash "was not a result of enemy action."

The statement added that NATO had accounted for all personnel and the crash site had been secured.

Salim Saleh, provincial governor's spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Kharwar district.

