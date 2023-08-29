Afghanistan
'I'm Terrified': Social Media Influencers Fearful After Mysterious Death Of Popular Afghan YouTuber
Hora Sadat, a female YouTuber, built a large social-media following by producing light-hearted videos about life in Afghanistan.
Even after the Taliban seized power in 2021, the 25-year-old remained unfazed. She continued to generate content for her more than 300,000 subscribers despite the militant group's attempts to erase women from public life.
Last week, Sadat's social-media accounts fell silent. She was allegedly poisoned after attending a private event in the capital, Kabul, on August 21. The Taliban said it had arrested two people -- a man and a woman -- in connection with her death.
Although the motive for her alleged poisoning is not clear, her death has had a chilling effect on female online personalities and social-media influencers still active in Afghanistan.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, several female YouTubers, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said they fear for their lives and have cut their online presence.
"Any woman who works for the media, is active in civil society, or appears on social media faces extreme threats," Shakeela, a female YouTuber who requested that her real name not be used, told Radio Azadi.
Shakeela says she no longer films in public, opting to produce videos from the safety of her home. Even then, she does not show her face in her videos. "Out of fear, I cannot even tell our neighbors that I run a YouTube channel," said Shakeela, who lives in Kabul.
Only a handful of young female Afghan YouTubers have continued their activities under the Taliban, which has waged a brutal crackdown on dissent.
Many social-media personalities, including men, have avoided criticizing the Taliban or commenting on politics. Instead, they have focused on showcasing Afghan culture and natural beauty. Despite their apolitical nature, the online content has shed some light on Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Suraya, another female YouTuber in Kabul, says Sadat's death has spread fear among Afghan women who play a visible role in society. "I am terrified," she told Radio Azadi.
'You're On Your Own'
Some women's rights activists in Afghanistan have blamed the Taliban for Sadat's death, although there is no evidence of the militant group's involvement.
Last week, members of the Afghan Women's Empowerment Movement gathered at Sadat's grave and expressed concerns over what they said were the targeted killings of prominent women.
"By going to Hora's grave, we first want to share our sorrow with her family and friends. Then we want the international community to punish those who are behind the mysterious and targeted killings of women," Halima Hakimi, a member of the movement, told Radio Azadi.
In January, Mursal Nabidzadah, a former female lawmaker, was shot dead along with a bodyguard when unidentified gunmen broke into her house in Kabul. The motives for her killing remain unclear.
Sadat's death has underscored the dangers faced by women under the Taliban.
Since seizing power, the hard-line Islamist group has banned women from education and most forms of employment, effectively denied them any public role in society, and imposed strict limitations on their mobility and appearance. The militants have violently suppressed protests by women and detained female activists.
The Taliban has also dismantled the Women's Affairs Ministry and Afghanistan's Independent Human Rights Commission as well as closing shelters, legal assistance programs, and special courts that were designed to combat violence against women and girls.
"The message this has sent to women and girls is that if you are facing violence or threats, the Taliban administration will not offer you any help -- you're on your own," said Heather Barr, associate women's rights director at Human Rights Watch. "Women have every reason to fear for their safety."
More News
- By AP
Taliban Says Security Forces Will Stop Women From Visiting Afghan National Park
The Taliban will use security forces to stop women from visiting one of Afghanistan’s most popular national parks, according to information shared by the ultraconservative Islamist group's Vice and Virtue Ministry. The ministry alleges that women have not been observing the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic head scarf, at Band-e-Amir in Bamiyan Province. The vice and virtue minister, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, visited the province earlier this month and asked security personnel to stop women from visiting the park, saying “sightseeing is not a must for women.” The ministry shared Hanafi’s remarks on August 26, including the use of security forces, clerics, and elders to carry out his order. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Defense Secretary Recalls 'Horrific' Attack At Kabul Airport On Second Anniversary
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on August 26 recalled the “horrific terrorist attack” two years ago outside Kabul’s airport that killed 13 Americans and an estimated 170 Afghan citizens.
The attack took place at Abbey Gate, where thousands of people had gathered amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. and other foreign forces from Afghanistan 11 days after the Taliban seized control in Kabul.
The Afghans -- many fearing retribution from the Taliban for having worked with U.S. and other foreign militaries -- were at the gate desperately hoping to get on a flight out of the country.
“Two years ago, a horrific terrorist attack at Abbey Gate outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 13 brave American heroes, as well as approximately 170 Afghan civilians,” Austin said in a statement.
He said the U.S. military "undertook a tremendously difficult task amid hazardous conditions" in the final days of the war in Afghanistan.
"Along with the rest of their teammates, these 13 Service members -- 11 Marines, a Soldier, and a Sailor -- tackled their mission with skill, compassion, and extraordinary courage,” Austin said in the statement.
The United States and its allies just prior to the attack had urged civilians to stay away from the airport because of the threat of a suicide bombing by the extremist group Islamic State (IS).
IS, an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, claimed responsibility for the attack shortly afterward, saying that one of its suicide bombers from its affiliate, IS-Khorasan, had targeted "translators and collaborators with the American Army."
Many Afghans whose relatives were killed in the attack still feel the pain of losing their loved ones in the bombing. Despite the Taliban-led government's claims that it has eliminated IS from Afghanistan, it continues to claim responsibility for violent acts carried out in Afghanistan.
With reporting by AP and RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi
The Azadi Briefing: Mysterious Death Of Popular Female YouTuber Prompts Anger
Welcome back to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Mustafa Sarwar, a senior news editor at RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
Hora Sadat, a prominent female Afghan YouTuber, mysteriously died in Kabul on August 21. Reports suggested the 25-year-old was poisoned after attending a public event.
The Taliban on August 24 said that two people -- a man and a woman -- had been arrested in connection with Sadat’s death.
The motive for her alleged poisoning is not clear. Sadat’s death has prompted anger on social media, with some activists pointing the finger at the Taliban. But others have speculated that personal enmity could have been the cause of her death. She is believed to have recently split from her fiance.
When contacted by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, Sadat’s brother refused to comment on the details of her death.
Why It's Important: Sadat’s death has underscored the dangers faced by women under the Taliban.
Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has banned women from education and most forms of employment, effectively denied them any public role in society, and imposed strict limitations on their mobility and appearance.
Sadat, who had 300,000 subscribers on YouTube, produced videos on social issues for a mainly young audience. She also participated in public events organized by women in Kabul, although she was not known for publicly criticizing the Taliban.
Maryam Maarouf Arwin, an Afghan women’s rights activist, told Radio Azadi that she suspected Sadat had been targeted and killed. “In the past, we have witnessed the murder of active women many times," she said.
There is no evidence that the Taliban was involved in Sadat’s death.
What's Next: The militant group has previously detained or arrested women who have played a visible role in society, a trend that is likely to continue.
On August 20, the Taliban detained eight female members of the Afghan Unity and Solidarity Movement, which has publicly opposed the militant group’s draconian policies. The women were reportedly released after vowing to stop their protests.
In January, Mursal Nabidzadah, a former female lawmaker, was shot dead along with a bodyguard when unidentified gunmen broke into her house in Kabul. The motives for her killing still remain unclear.
The Week's Best Stories
'Forced To Dress Like a Muslim': Taliban Imposes Restrictions On Afghanistan's Sikh, Hindu Minorities
Members of Afghanistan's tiny Sikh and Hindu communities say the Taliban has imposed restrictions on their appearances and prevented them from marking important religious holidays in public. Many Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have fled the country in recent years following deadly attacks targeting the religious minorities.
'I Feel Suffocated': Taliban Intensifies Clampdown On Music In Afghanistan
The Taliban is intensifying the enforcement of its ban on music. In the western city of Herat, residents say that members of the Taliban's morality police have searched cars and confiscated MP3 players and USBs containing music. Others in the city complain that the militants are also searching homes and seizing musical instruments, which they then burn publicly.
What To Keep An Eye On
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in a report released on August 24 that 33 hospitals that provide services to around 9 million Afghans are on “the verge of stopping their services.”
The organization also noted an uptick in the cases of acute diarrhea and dengue fever in the country.
The report came after Daniel Endres, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, said on August 17 that 260 fixed and mobile health centers have been closed in the country, depriving some 2 million people access to health services.
Why It's Important: Afghanistan has been gripped by a public health-care crisis since the Taliban seized power, which led to Western donors abruptly cutting off assistance.
Aid groups funded by international donors have continued their operations in the fields of health, education, and food assistance. But their activities have been hampered by decreasing funding by donors, the Taliban’s alleged interference in the delivery of foreign aid, and the militants’ ban on women working for NGOs.
Declining funding by international donors is likely to worsen the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the largest in the world.
Mohammad Ali, a resident of Kabul, told Radio Azadi that he is concerned about the possible closure of the 33 hospitals funded by Western donors.
"Afghans are in such a bad situation. They are wondering when they will eat their next bit of bread. What should we do if the hospitals are closed?" he said.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Mustafa Sarwar
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Taliban Says Two Arrested In Killing Of Female Afghan YouTube Star
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on August 24 said they have arrested two people suspected in the killing of female YouTuber Hora Sadat in the capital, Kabul, three days ago. Police officials said a woman and a man were being held on murder charges and that the investigation was continuing. Sadat had a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers and shared video clips on various social issues. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, violence against women has increased nationwide, and arrests and murders of journalists have increased. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Taliban Halts Some 100 Afghan Women From Flying To U.A.E. On University Scholarships
The founding chairman of the Dubai-based Al Habtoor Group says Taliban authorities have stopped around 100 women from traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he planned to sponsor their university education.
Billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said in a video posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he had paid for a plane to fly the group to the U.A.E. on the morning of August 23.
"Taliban government refused to allow the girls who were coming to study here -- a hundred girls sponsored by me -- they refused them to board the plane, and already we have paid for the aircraft, we have organized everything for them here, accommodation, education, transportation security and an array of comprehensive services aimed at ensuring the utmost comfort and safety for the female students. Our aspirations were crushed," he said in the post.
The Taliban administration, which seized power in 2021 when international forces left the country following a two-decade engagement, has not commented publicly on the matter.
Along with his video message, Al Habtoor posted an audio clip of one of the Afghan students who said a male chaperone had accompanied her during her trip, but once at Kabul airport the authorities stopped her and others from boarding the flight.
In recent months, the Taliban-led government has intensified restrictions against Afghan women and girls. Many public activities of women have been banned by the Taliban, including the right to continue education after primary school and employment in government offices and nongovernmental organizations.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's chief spokesman, said the ban on education for Afghan girls above the sixth grade remains in force.
The Taliban also banned women from entering universities and access to many public spaces, including parks, public baths, and sports clubs.
In July, the Taliban's Public Affairs Ministry ordered Afghanistan's beauty salons and hairdressing salons to close.
International and human rights organizations are calling on the Taliban to stop restrictions against women.
Afghan Media Watchdog Calls For The Release Of Detained Iranian Photojournalist
An Afghan press freedom organization has called for the release of an Iranian photojournalist detained by the Taliban, which has arrested around a dozen reporters over the past two weeks.
The semioffical Tasnim news agency in Iran reported on August 22 that Taliban security agents had apprehended its photojournalist, Mohammad Hossein Velayati, in Kabul three days earlier.
Velayati was reportedly detained at Kabul airport while trying to fly home after a 10-day reporting trip to the Afghan capital.
“We call for his immediate and unconditional release,” the Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) said on August 22.
“[We want] an end to the harassment and targeting of journalists in Afghanistan,” it added.
Valayati’s arrest follows a recent deterioration in relations between Tehran’s clerical regime and the Taliban militants who have ruled Afghanistan since seizing power in August 2021.
Forces from the two sides clashed along their 900-kilometer-long shared border in May after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Taliban against depriving his country of its share of water from the Helmand River.
In an interview on August 22, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said his country’s diplomats in Kabul were talking to the Taliban about Velayati’s release.
The Taliban has not commented on the arrest.
Tasnim reported that Velayati went to Afghanistan legally and criticized the arrest of its staff member without explanation.
“Given the negative perceptions that Iranians have of the Taliban's treatment of Iranian journalists, it is expected that the group will act quickly to secure the release of the Iranian photojournalist,” Tasnim said in a report.
The AFJC, however, said Velayati's whereabouts are still unknown, days after his arrest.
“This lack of information constitutes a violation of his visitation rights,” the statement said. “We urge the Taliban authorities to provide an immediate update to his family and colleagues and ensure the well-being of Velayati."
The arrest follows the detention of 11 Afghan journalists in seven Afghan provinces by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) this month. Global and Afghan media watchdogs have condemned the detentions and have called for their swift release.
“It is essential that [the Taliban] put an end to these arbitrary arrests and uphold the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression,” the AFJC said.
Since returning to power two years ago, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers.
International media and journalists, too, face severe restrictions and bans. The Taliban has banned international broadcasters and has expelled or banned several foreign correspondents from entering the country.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Relatives Demand Immediate Release Of Detained Afghan Journalists
An Afghan media watchdog says press freedom organizations and the families of 11 Afghan journalists detained by the Taliban have called for their release.
“Organizations supporting the media and the families of the detained journalists are demanding the immediate release of these journalists,” Zarif Karimi, the Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI), said in a statement on August 21.
Media watchdogs said Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Habib Sarab, Wahdatullah Abdali, Haseeb Hassas, Attaullah Omar, Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal, Parvaiz Sargand, Shamsullah Omari, Mehboob Hakimi, and Shah Mahmood Hamdard have been detained on unspecified charges by the Taliban forces this month.
“The fate of the detained journalists is still unclear,” Karimi said.
Most detained reporters worked for independent Afghan media outlets in remote towns and cities in seven provinces.
Relatives say they are highly anxious about what is happening to their loved ones.
Nusratullah Omari, brother of Shamsullah Omari, one of the journalists arrested in the southern province of Kandahar, said his family had received no news about his brother after he was detained on August 13.
"My parents are extremely concerned,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “We don't know what crime he is accused of, but we want him to be released as soon as possible."
Hakim Hassas, the brother of Haseeb Hassas, a reporter for Salam Watandar Radio in the northeastern Kunduz Province, said the Taliban intelligence picked his brother up on August 9.
"My father was allowed to meet with him once for one minute," he told Radio Azadi. "He witnessed that Haseeb was traumatized and was unable to speak."
The Taliban has previously claimed that the arrests are unrelated to the reporters' professional work. Bilal Karimi, a Taliban spokesman, did not respond to Radio Azadi's repeated request for comments.
Last week the international press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders called for the "unconditional release" of all detained Afghan journalists.
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
'Forced To Dress Like a Muslim': Taliban Imposes Restrictions On Afghanistan's Sikh, Hindu Minorities
When the Taliban seized power in 2021, there were concerns that some of Afghanistan's tiny non-Muslim minorities could vanish.
Two years on, those fears are becoming realized. Afghanistan's last-known Jew fled the country shortly after the Taliban takeover. Meanwhile, the Sikh and Hindu communities are believed to have shrunk to just a handful of families.
Under the Taliban, Sikhs and Hindus have faced severe restrictions, including on their appearances, and have been banned from marking their religious holidays in public, leaving many with no choice but to escape their homeland.
"I cannot go anywhere freely," Fari Kaur, one of the last remaining Sikhs in the capital, Kabul, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"When I go out, I'm forced to dress like a Muslim so that I can't be identified as a Sikh," she said, in reference to the Taliban's order that all women must wear the all-encompassing burqa or niqab.
Kaur's father was killed in a suicide attack targeting Sikhs and Hindus in the eastern city of Jalalabad in 2018. The attack reportedly led as many as 1,500 Sikhs to leave the country, including Kaur's mother and sisters.
But Kaur refused to leave and stayed in Kabul to fulfil her father's dream that she finish school.
In March 2020, 25 worshipers were killed when Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) militants stormed a Sikh temple in Kabul. Following the attack, most of the remaining members of the minority left Afghanistan.
Again, Kaur refused to leave. But now, more than two years after the Taliban seized power, she said the lack of religious freedom under the militants has left her no choice but to seek refuge abroad.
"We have not celebrated our key festivals since the Taliban returned to power," she said. "We have very few community members left behind in Afghanistan. We cannot even look after our temples."
History Of Persecution
There were up to 100,000 Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan in the 1980s. But the war that broke out in 1979 and the onset of growing persecution pushed many out.
During the civil war of the 1990s, the Taliban and rival Islamist groups pledged to protect minorities. But many Sikhs and Hindus lost their homes and businesses and fled to India.
During its first stint in power from 1996-2001, the Taliban caused an international uproar after the militants announced that all Sikhs and Hindus in the country would be required to wear yellow badges.
The Taliban prohibited Sikhs and Hindus from building new temples. They were also forced to pay a special tax called jizya, which was historically imposed by Muslim rulers on their non-Muslim subjects.
Following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, Sikhs and Hindus were granted the same rights as other Afghans and also received seats in the parliament.
When the Taliban regained power in August 2021, it attempted to assuage the fears of non-Muslim Afghans. The militants visited Sikh and Hindu temples to try and assure the remaining members of the communities of their commitment to their safety and well-being.
But the Taliban's draconian restrictions on Sikhs and Hindus have forced many to seek a way out of their homeland.
'Extreme Desperation'
Many of the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who have left the country have moved to India, where most face a life of poverty.
"We abandoned our country out of extreme desperation," said Chabul Singh, a 57-year-old Sikh man who left Afghanistan with his wife and two sons several years ago.
The family now lives outside the Indian capital, New Delhi, where Singh and his young sons eke out a living by doing menial jobs.
"In Afghanistan, our distinctive turbans gave us away, and we were killed both by the Taliban and Daesh," he told Radio Azadi, referring to IS-K by its Arabic acronym. Sikhs often wrap their hair, which they are not supposed to cut, in a turban.
Despite his family's struggles in India, Singh said returning to Afghanistan is not an option.
"In Afghanistan, our Muslim brothers often asked us, 'Why have you come from India?'" he said. "But here in India, they ask us, 'Why don't you go back to Afghanistan?'"
Niala Mohammad, the director of policy and strategy at the nonprofit Muslim Public Affairs Council in Washington, said the situation for religious minorities in Afghanistan -- including Hindus, Sikhs, Bahai's, Christians, Ahmadis, and Shi'ite Muslims -- has deteriorated sharply under Taliban rule.
"The situation continues to deteriorate as political extremist factions that claim to represent Islam, such as the Taliban, ascend to power in the region," said Mohammad, who was previously the South Asia analyst for the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom. "This exodus of diverse religious groups has left a void in the country's social fabric."
UN Mission Says 'Impunity Prevails' For Taliban In Afghanistan As Right Abuses, Killings Mount
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) says the Taliban militants ruling the war-torn country have carried out more than 200 extrajudicial killings of former Afghan government officials and security forces since taking control two years ago.
UNAMA said in a report published on August 22 that in the period between August 15, 2021, and June 30, 2023, at least 800 instances of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment, and enforced disappearance were carried out against individuals affiliated with the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and its security forces.
This came despite the Taliban's announcement of an amnesty in 2021 for former government officials and military personnel.
“UNAMA’s report presents a sobering picture of the treatment of individuals affiliated with the former government and security forces of Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
"Even more so, given they were assured that they would be not targeted, it is a betrayal of the people’s trust. I urge the de facto authorities to carefully consider the findings of this report and to uphold their obligations under international human rights law by preventing further violations and holding perpetrators to account,” he added.
WATCH: She once helped put Taliban militants in prison, but now they are hunting her. Many former state prosecutors are in hiding and have been in fear for their lives since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two years ago. Now one of them, a female prosecutor, agreed to an interview with RFE/RL. She told us she lives "like a prisoner," constantly moving from one safe house to another. We have distorted her voice to protect her identity.
The Taliban rulers, who have not been recognized by any government around the world, have not commented the UNAMA report.
The Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan as international troops completed their withdrawal from the country after two decades.
The Taliban’s unrecognized government has since been slapped with sanctions amid international isolation because of its extensive human rights abuses, including severely limiting the rights of women and girls despite pledges of a more tolerant brand of rule than that of their predecessors in the late 1990s.
Approximately half of the recorded killings documented by UNAMA occurred in the initial four months following the Taliban's rise to power, with an additional 70 cases recorded throughout last year.
During interviews with the UN mission’s researchers, Afghan citizens disclosed details of mistreatment and abuse carried out by members of the Taliban security forces, including physical assaults using pipes and cables, verbal threats, and other forms of abuse.
The UN mission also documented through testimony from family members the arrest and dispappearances of people, with bodies sometimes being discovered days or months later.
UNAMA said that, to date, efforts by the de facto authorities to investigate and hold perpetrators accountable for the incidents have been "extremely limited" and that in the few cases where an investigation was announced, "progress lacks transparency and accountability; impunity prevails."
"While the announcement of a general Amnesty by the Taliban in August 2021 was a welcome step, it continues to not be fully upheld, with impunity for human rights violations prevailing,” said Roza Otunbayeva, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and the head of UNAMA.
“The de facto authorities must demonstrate a genuine commitment to the general amnesty. This is a crucial step in ensuring real prospects for justice, reconciliation and lasting peace in Afghanistan," she said.
Explosion In Kabul Kills Two People Inside Car, Injures One
An explosion in Kabul on August 21 killed two people inside a vehicle and injured a passenger, the security command of the Taliban-led government said. Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the security command, told the Taliban-controlled Bakhtar news agency that the explosion occurred in the Afghan capital’s Darul Aman district and was caused by a sticky bomb. An investigation into the incident has begun, Zadran said without providing further details. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Afghan Service, click here.
Taliban Briefly Detains Eight Women Who Planned Rights Protest In Kabul
At least eight members of the Women’s National Unity and Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan were released after being detained on August 19 for several hours on a charge of organizing a protest in Kabul. Members of the movement said the arrests were made violently by Taliban security officials while they were gathered in a house to form a protest program. The Taliban has imposed many restrictions on women, forcing most of their protests to be held behind closed doors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Ex-Afghan President Calls For Education For Girls On Independence Day
On Afghanistan's Independence Day, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai called for the ruling Taliban to let girls go to school and university. Karzai said Afghans should educate all their children, both boys and girls, in a message on August 19. The Taliban leaders also marked the 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain in an official statement that said they are committed to their religious and cultural values and will not allow anyone to interfere in their government. Since returning to power, the Taliban has reimposed strict policies from the late 1990s, which severely limit rights of women and girls.
The Azadi Briefing: Opium Sold Openly In Afghanistan, Despite Taliban Ban
Welcome to The Azadi Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that unpacks the key issues in Afghanistan. To subscribe for free, click here.
I'm Malali Bashir, senior editor for women’s programs at RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. Here's what I've been tracking and what I'm keeping an eye on in the days ahead.
The Key Issue
The Taliban banned the cultivation, production, and trafficking of all illicit narcotics in April 2022.
But opium markets continue to operate as usual in many areas, including in the southern provinces of Kandahar and Helmand, where most of the country’s opium is produced, according to locals who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Syed Najibullah Ahmadi, a former Afghan anti-narcotics official, said drug traffickers amassed large “strategic stockpiles” of opium ahead of the ban and are now “selling it at many times the price.”
Experts have said that the Taliban has taxed narcotics producers and been involved in the trafficking of narcotics to neighboring countries, from where they end up in Europe and North America.
The Taliban has asserted that it has significantly reduced opium production, a claim that has been backed by some experts. Even as opium production appears to have decreased, Afghanistan has become a major supplier of other narcotics, including crystal meth.
Why It's Important: The continuing sale and trafficking of narcotics has raised questions about the Taliban’s commitment to stamp out drugs in the impoverished country.
Ending Afghanistan's status as one of the world's biggest producers of narcotics has long been a priority for the international community.
In a statement on July 31, the U.S. State Department said Washington had “registered serious concerns regarding continuing trafficking and sale of processed opiates and synthetic drugs” in talks with Taliban officials.
What's Next: The Taliban is likely to face increasing pushback from poppy farmers in Afghanistan as it fails to provide them with alternative livelihoods and crops.
"We used to grow poppies and use that money to provide for our needs,” said a farmer in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, who spoke to Radio Azadi on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. “If you destroy our crops, then you have to give us wheat, fertilizer, or money, so that we can continue to live.”
The Week's Best Stories
Draconian Decrees: The Taliban's Restrictions In Afghanistan
Since seizing power two years ago, the Taliban has imposed restrictions on every aspect of Afghans’ lives, including their appearances, freedom of movement, the right to work or study, and access to entertainment and uncensored information.
The Taliban’s notorious religious police have enforced the new laws, often violently, in many areas. Those who violate the Taliban’s morality laws can be subject to public floggings, jail, or even death.
Islam Does Not Ban Girls' Education. So Why Does The Taliban?
Afghanistan is the only country in the world where teenage girls are not allowed to go to school, even though girls and women have a right to education under Islam. So why has the Taliban -- a militant Islamist group -- banned girls from attending school after sixth grade? Part of the answer lies in the Taliban's interpretation of Islam, experts say.
What To Keep An Eye On
The Taliban has announced that it has registered more than 100 madrasahs, or religious schools, across Afghanistan.
Zar Mohammad Haqqani, a Taliban official, said 124 madrasahs were granted permission to operate, while another 30 were likely to be registered soon.
An unknown number of unregistered madrasahs are believed to be operating in the country.
Why It's Important: Since the Taliban takeover, there has been a surge in the number of madrasahs in the country. The militants have vowed to build a vast network of madrasahs across the country's 34 provinces.
The move is seen as part of efforts to root out all forms of the modern secular education that thrived in Afghanistan after the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 toppled the Taliban's first regime.
The Taliban-run madrasahs promote extremist religious instruction, raising fears that it could radicalize a new generation of Afghans.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have. You can always reach us at azadi.english@rferl.org.
Until next time,
Malali Bashir
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe for free here. It will be sent to your inbox every Friday.
Afghan Warlord Dostum Vows From Exile To Fight Taliban
Abdul Rashid Dostum, an ethnic Uzbek warlord and former politician in Afghanistan who is a member of the Supreme Council of National Resistance coalition, has said that his fighters are prepared to act against the Taliban whenever the world comes to the conclusion that it cannot deal with the hard-line extremist group in control in Kabul.
Dostum made the comments during an online meeting of the council on August 17 that was held in connection with the second anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power on August 15, 2021.
Dostum said that the Taliban was unwilling to accept any proposals from the international community, which has expressed concerns over its treatment of women and religious minorities as Afghanistan suffers from a humanitarian crises brought about by drought, economic instability, and difficulties in distributing aid.
Dostum said that the Afghan people are fed up with the rule of the Taliban, which is considered illegitimate by the international community, and called for political support from the United States and other countries in his effort to oust it from power.
The Taliban has not commented on Dostum's remarks, which were made from Ankara, where he resides in exile.
In 2019, while serving as a first vice president in the former Afghan government, Dostum narrowly survived an assassination attempt claimed by the Taliban and was identified as a key target by the extremist group.
In 2018, Dostum survived a suicide-bomb attack at Kabul airport after a year of self-imposed exile in Turkey after being accused of torturing and abusing a political rival in northern Afghanistan.
Members of the Supreme Council of National Resistance operate from outside Afghanistan.
Dostum led troops against the Taliban two decades ago before spending various stints in senior government defense positions and other posts, including vice president, after the former Taliban government was toppled in 2001.
UN Calls On Taliban To Allow Imprisoned Journalists, Activists To Meet With Family Members
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on August 17 urged the Taliban to uphold international human rights standards and grant imprisoned journalists and activists the right to meet with members of their family. UNAMA said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the Taliban should allow all those in custody to meet with relatives, consult a lawyer, and be informed of the charges against them. Over the past 10 days, the Taliban has reportedly detained at least nine journalists across six different provinces. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Taliban Bans Political Parties In Afghanistan After Declaring Them Un-Islamic
Afghanistan’s hard-line Islamist Taliban rulers have banned all political parties, saying there is "no justification" for them under Shari'a law.
“Political parties are banned completely, we will not permit any political party to operate in the country,” Abdul Hakim Sharaee, the Taliban's de facto justice minister, said during a news conference on August 16, one day after the Taliban marked two years of rule since international troops withdrew from the country.
“Political parties have no justification in Islamic Shari’a law and they are not in the best interest of our nation,” he added, claiming political parties have been the main factor causing turmoil in Afghanistan for decades.
The ban is the latest Taliban restriction on political activities after dozens of political parties were registered after the militants were ousted in 2001 from their previous stint as rulers.
Since returning to power in 20221, the ultraconservative militants have monopolized power by giving all major government leadership posts to Taliban leaders while muzzling the press and abolishing democratic institutions.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban administration and its strict rule, which has also severely cut basic freedoms in most facets of daily life, from banning women and girls from schools to outlawing music.
The fear of Taliban persecution, assassination, and arrests has driven Afghanistan's once-vibrant civil society and political class out of the country. Political leaders living inside the country live under strict Taliban supervision and are mostly not allowed to travel abroad.
The political party ban is expected to complicate reconciliation efforts among Afghans seeking to initiate a dialogue between various political factions. The international community has supported such a dialogue with the aim of eventually forming a broad-based government in the war-torn nation.
The Taliban government operates without a constitution even after some Taliban members, such as Mullah Abdul Salam Zaeef, a former Taliban diplomat, called on the group to adopt a document.
“Forming a constitution is important to preserve Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” he said in a recent interview. “It will determine the destiny of our people, outline the power of the people [in the government] and how to interact with the world.”
Political parties made a limited comeback in Afghanistan after the demise of the first Taliban government in 2001.
Anemic political organization continued to be dominated by former anti-Soviet guerrilla commanders from the 1980s and the communists who fought them.
Most Taliban leaders were educated in religious madrasahs in neighboring Pakistan. Most of the religious schools are run by clerics associated with Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI), a major Islamist political party. JUI participates in elections and often joins alliances with secular political parties.
In the mid-1990s, the Taliban emerged as a ragtag student militia opposed to Islamist and former communist factions engaged in a civil war. These groups evolved from within the leftist and right-wing Islamist political factions that emerged in the 1960s when Afghanistan first attempted to develop its democracy.
'I Feel Suffocated': Taliban Intensifies Clampdown On Music In Afghanistan
Soon after seizing power in Afghanistan, the Taliban outlawed music and publicly beat and humiliated musicians.
Now the militant group is intensifying its clampdown on Afghans playing and listening to music, which it considers un-Islamic.
In the western city of Herat, members of the Taliban's notorious morality police last month created a huge bonfire of confiscated musical instruments.
Residents who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi said the morality police have also started searching vehicles and homes as they seek to enforce the ban, which has been widely condemned.
"When the Taliban stops us at security checkpoints, they first look at the car's audio system to see what we are listening to," said Khalil Ahmad, a resident of Herat, adding that the militants confiscate MP3 players and thumb drives containing music.
Locals say members of the Taliban's morality police patrol the streets and alleyways of the city at night in search of violators. Afghans caught contravening the ban can be beaten or jailed.
The morality police are responsible for enforcing the Taliban's morality laws, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society.
"I have a bitter memory of witnessing people being beaten for simply playing music in their cars," said Ahmad Jawed, another Herat resident.
The 26-year-old said his friends played music inside their house during a birthday party earlier this month.
"We were very afraid and stressed that someone would report us to the authorities," he told Radio Azadi. "The restrictions have become too much."
Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan is the only country in the world where music is banned. The group banned music during its first stint in power from 1996 to 2001.
TV and radio stations have been banned from broadcasting music. Meanwhile, sermons or readings of the Koran, Islam's holy book, have replaced the songs once heard at weddings.
Hundreds of musicians have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Many musicians who remain in the country have abandoned their musical careers.
Among them is Abdul Khaliq Noori, a folk singer in Herat. The 61-year-old, the sole breadwinner in his family of six, used to earn a living by singing at events and selling CDs of his music. Now, he ekes out a living as a rickshaw driver.
"I can't breathe. I feel suffocated," he told Radio Azadi. "I'm heartbroken."
Noori was among the scores of musicians who once recorded music in the studios along Herat's Badmurghan Street. Now, the street is home to car repair garages, auto spare part shops, and blacksmith stores.
Despite the Taliban's intensifying crackdown on music, Afghan musicians are determined to protect the country's musical traditions.
Singer Khalil Aria fled Afghanistan in October 2021, nearly two months after the Taliban marched into the capital, Kabul. He now lives in exile in Germany with his wife and two daughters.
"I buried my instruments in our garden [in Afghanistan before leaving], which felt like burying my own children," the 35-year-old told Radio Azadi.
Like scores of leading Afghan singers and musicians, Aria now produces music abroad and hopes to preserve the country's musical heritage.
During the 1990s, many Afghan musicians fled to neighboring Pakistan and Iran, where they could practice freely and pass their knowledge on to the next generation. Most musicians who remained in Afghanistan either played secretly in their homes or hid their instruments.
After the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban regime in 2001, great strides were made in reviving Afghanistan's musical traditions. Now, many of those gains are being reversed.
Azizul Rahman Mohajer, the head of the Taliban's Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in Herat, says music is forbidden under Islam. "We cannot allow musicians because God will be displeased," he told Radio Azadi.
But Islamic scholars reject the Taliban's reasoning. Mohammad Mohiq, a researcher specializing in Islam, says there is no definitive ruling about music in the Koran.
"The issue of music is disputed," he said. "If someone favors the idea that music is forbidden, they can avoid it. But it is wrong to force people to follow this view."
Ahmad Sarmast, the self-exiled founder of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, says that the Taliban's ban on music is an attack on Afghan culture.
"The Taliban policies are pushing the rich heritage of Afghanistan's music toward destruction," he told Radio Azadi. "The absence of music is turning Afghanistan into a sick and violent society."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Shapoor Saber
Media Watchdog Calls For 'Unconditional Release' Of Afghan Reporters Detained By Taliban
International press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called for the release of nine Afghan journalists arbitrarily arrested by Taliban security forces this month.
Antoine Bernard, RSF’s director of advocacy and assistance, said on August 16 that RSF wants the “unconditional release” of all nine Afghan journalists.
"The situation of press freedom in Afghanistan is quite alarming,” he told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “The Taliban government is fully responsible for violating press freedom.”
Bernard said that according to an RSF probe, the Taliban arrested Faqir Mohammad Faqirzai, Jan Agha Saleh, Habib Sarab, Wahdatullah Abdali, Haseeb Hassas, Attaullah Omar, Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal, Parvaiz Sargand, and Shamsullah Omari.
Most of the detained reporters worked for independent Afghan media outlets in remote towns and cities in five Afghan provinces.
RSF says the Taliban is currently holding 12 Afghan journalists, including Morteza Behbodhi. The Afghan-French journalist was arrested on January 7.
The Taliban has claimed that the arrests are unrelated to the reporter's professional work. Neither Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed nor his deputy, Bilal Karimi, responded to Radio Azadi’s request for comments.
But Zarif Karimi, the Afghan Free Media Support Organization (NAI) head, questioned the Taliban claim.
“It is not possible that nine journalists are under arrest and their detentions have nothing to do with their media work," he told Azadi.
A relative of Omar, one of the nine detained journalists, called on the Taliban to release him. Omar, a reporter for Tolo News Television in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, was detained on August 13.
“We want him to be freed with dignity," he told Radio Azadi while requesting anonymity because of security fears. “He is the only breadwinner of his family. His three children are waiting for his release.”
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
The Taliban's hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has also driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Blinken Reiterates U.S. Stance On Taliban Ties: Normalization Hinges On Women's Rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that there can be no advancement in the relationship between the United States and Afghanistan's Taliban rulers unless there is an improvement in the treatment of women in the country.
Speaking to reporters on August 15, the two-year anniversary of the Taliban’s seizure of power in Kabul, Blinken said the United States continues to work to hold the Taliban accountable for the commitments that it's made, particularly when it comes to the rights of women and girls.
"We've been very clear with the Taliban -- and dozens of countries around the world have been very clear -- that the path to any more normal relationship between the Taliban and other countries will be blocked unless and until the rights of women and girls among other things are actually supported," Blinken said.
No country has recognized the Taliban-led government, and the United States has avoided direct economic engagement in part over the treatment of women and girls, who have seen their rights drastically curbed by the hard-line Islamists. This includes a ban on women working in local and international nongovernmental organizations and a ban on education beyond the sixth grade.
The Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 after President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. troops under the terms of an agreement reached in February 2020 between the Taliban and the administration of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Blinken defended the pullout and said the United States was not focused on other priorities.
"The decision to withdraw from Afghanistan was an incredibly difficult one, but also the right one," Blinken said. "We ended America's longest war. For the first time in 20 years, we don't have another generation of young Americans going to fight and die."
A number of international human rights organizations earlier on August 15 called the Taliban's two years of rule shameful and worrying.
Amnesty International and several other international human rights organizations demanded in a statement an effective response to the situation, noting the Taliban's strict decrees against human rights in Afghanistan, especially against women and girls.
The organizations said in a statement that in the past two years, the Taliban has increasingly imposed harmful policies against women and girls and religious and ethnic minorities that clearly violate Afghanistan's obligations under international human rights law.
The Taliban has previously rejected reports on the treatment of women as propaganda of international organizations. The militant group's leaders have said they have strengthened all the rights of women in Afghanistan in light of Islamic principles.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Taliban, said in an interview with the AP marking the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of the country that the Taliban views its rule of Afghanistan as open-ended and as drawing legitimacy from Islamic law. He also suggested a ban on female education will remain in place.
Female activist Soheila Yousefi calls the situation alarming and wants the world to pay attention.
"The international community should take serious action in this regard because the world chose to be silent in these two years and did not take any practical steps. Our request is that they should look at the current situation in Afghanistan, then take a serious and comprehensive review."
The Taliban did not respond to Radio Azadi's questions before the release of the report, but the rulers have spoken of strengthening human rights in Afghanistan, especially the rights of women and girls, according to Islamic principles.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Taliban 2.0: Two Years After Takeover, Afghan Women See Gains Whittled Away
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers mark the two-year anniversary of their takeover of the capital, Kabul, on August 15. The UN says 20 years of progress for Afghan women and girls have since been reversed with the situation returning to what it was before 2002, when the Taliban last held power.
German Foreign Minister Calls Taliban Rule Step Backward 'Toward The Stone Age'
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has marked the second anniversary of the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan with a condemnation of the Islamist group's governance of the country. "Two years of Taliban rule mean two years of regression toward the Stone Age for the people of Afghanistan," Baerbock said in a statement issued on August 14. Millions of people in the country were suffering from hunger and almost every week the Taliban was taking away another part of the freedom of women and girls, she said. Baerbock ruled out normalizing relations with the Taliban government, which has so far not been recognized by any country.
Draconian Decrees: The Taliban's Restrictions In Afghanistan
When the Taliban seized power on August 15, 2021, many Afghans braced for a return to the repression that marked the extremist group’s brutal rule in the 1990s.
The Taliban initially tried to assuage the concerns of Afghans and the international community by projecting itself as a more moderate force and pledging to uphold human rights and press freedom.
But two years since it overran the country and ousted the Western-backed Afghan government, the hard-line Islamists have failed to live up to their promises and have instead severely curbed women’s freedoms, waged a brutal crackdown on dissent, and reintroduced their brutal form of justice.
The Taliban’s theocratic government has imposed restrictions on every aspect of life in Afghanistan, including people’s appearances, freedom of movement, right to work or study, and access to entertainment.
Women have borne the brunt of the repressive laws, with rights groups accusing the Taliban of trying to erase women from public life and imprison them in their homes.
The Taliban has issued over 100 edicts and orders in line with its extreme and tribal interpretation of Islamic Shari’a law.
The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is responsible for enforcing the Taliban's morality laws, including its strict dress code and gender segregation in society.
Members of the ministry’s dreaded morality police have publicly punished offenders, often violently. Men and women convicted of violating the Taliban’s morality laws have been jailed or publicly flogged, often in fields or sports venues.
Many of the Taliban’s orders and restrictions are reminiscent of the group’s first stint in power from 1996-2001, when its brutal regime deprived Afghans of their most basic rights.
Since regaining power, the Taliban has scrapped Afghanistan’s constitution and criminal code and overhauled the justice system. With many of the Taliban’s laws not codified, enforcement of them has been uneven across the country. Local Taliban leaders have often issued their own edicts and restrictions.
Afghans fear the Taliban will impose more draconian edicts as it establishes what it has called a “pure” Islamic system in Afghanistan.
The militants are likely to further erode women’s rights. Women have been banned from attending university and their job opportunities have been largely restricted to the health and education sector. Female-run businesses have been prohibited in many areas of the country.
Women’s employment could be further hit if the Taliban orders a blanket ban on girls’ education, just as it did in the 1990s. So far, girls below the sixth grade have been permitted to go to school.
The militant group is also likely to expand its crackdown on the media. The few independent media outlets that still operate in Afghanistan face severe restrictions on what they can report.
With media outlets facing more censorship as well as more cases of journalists being detained and threatened, the country’s once vibrant media scene is likely to shrink further.
Taliban Arrests Two Journalists, Bans Women On Radio In Southern Afghanistan
Two more journalists have been arrested by Taliban authorities in southern Afghanistan, where women's voices were also barred from radio broadcasts.
A source who requested anonymity told RFE/RL that Taliban forces arrested journalists Attaullah Omar and Waheedur Rahman Afghanmal in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar on August 13.
Omar is a Kandahar correspondent for Tolo News, Afghanistan's leading independent television news station, while Afghanmal reports for the daily Etilat-e Roz.
Their arrest follows the detention of five journalists in different parts of Afghanistan this month.
Meanwhile, the Taliban's Information and Culture Ministry in the southern Helmand Province ordered local radio stations to stop broadcasting women's voices, even in advertisements.
"All the radio stations in Helmand have been warned that if they broadcast the voice of a woman, they will be shut and their owners will be punished," one station manager, who requested anonymity, told Radio Azadi on August 14.
In an August 13 statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on the Taliban to "stop its relentless campaign" of muzzling the free press two years after returning to power in August 2021.
"Worsening media repression is isolating Afghanistan from the rest of the world at a time when the country is grappling with one of the world's largest humanitarian emergencies," said CPJ Asia Program Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.
Despite promises to allow press freedom after returning to power, the Taliban has shut down independent radio stations, television studios, and newspapers. Some media outlets have closed after losing funding.
Its hard-line government has banned some international broadcasters while some foreign correspondents were denied visas.
The ultraconservative Islamist group has driven hundreds of Afghan journalists into exile.
Three Killed In Blast At Hotel In Eastern Afghanistan
At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost, which borders Pakistan's former militant stronghold of North Waziristan, police said on August 14. A statement issued by the office of the Taliban governor in Khost said that the blast occurred mid-morning on August 14, without giving details about the nature of the blast and who was behind it. Eye-witnesses told RFE/RL that members of the Pakistani Taliban were staying at the hotel. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Ukraine Has Retaken The Initiative From The Enemy,' Says Former Top NATO Officer2
Russia Reinforcing Troops Ahead Of Renewed Offensive In 'Tense' East, Ukrainian General Says3
Two Ukrainian Combat Planes Collide West Of Kyiv, Killing Three Pilots4
One Dead, Dozens Injured In Bucharest Fueling Station Blasts5
Russia's Embassy In South Africa Posts, Then Deletes Map Showing Crimea As Part Of Ukraine6
Russia's Coal Basin Struggles With Closed Mines, Pollution. And Now The Toll From Ukraine War.7
In Special Operation, Ukraine Raises Flag In Russian-Annexed Crimea On Independence Day8
Wider Europe Briefing: A New EU Push For More Military Aid To Ukraine9
Ukrainian Anti-Tank Unit Estimates It's Destroyed $20 Million In Russian Armor10
Zelenskiy Predicts 'Powerful September' As Ukraine Fends Off Latest Russian Air Attacks
Subscribe