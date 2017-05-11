Afghan Forces Retake Northeastern District From Taliban

Afghan security forces have recaptured a northeastern district from Taliban fighters, the Defense Ministry says.

Ministry spokesman Dawlat Wazeri said on May 11 that government forces had taken "full control" of the Zebak district in Badakhshan Province on May 11, but said cleaning operations were continuing in the area.

A special forces commander, General Jalal Yafti, was quoted as saying 35 militants were killed in the two-day operation.

There were no casualties reported on the government side.

Taliban fighters seized the Zebak district on April 26.

The group announced the start of its spring offensive last month, vowing to step up attacks across the country.

With reporting by Khaama Press and Pajhwok