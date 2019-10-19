Afghans Bury Dead From Mosque Attack That Killed 62

Funerals were held in eastern Afghanistan on October 19 for victims of a bombing a day earlier at a mosque that killed 62 people during prayers.



The explosion at the mosque in the village of Chodari in Nangarhar Province also wounded 36 people, a provincial spokesman said October 19.



The spokesman, Attahullah Khogyani, said it was still not clear if the mosque was attacked by a suicide bomber or by some other type of bombing.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State extremist group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar Province.



However, a Taliban spokesman in a statement condemned the attack in Nangarhar and called it a “serious crime.”



In a tweet, U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass condemned the "unconscionable" attack against the worshippers.

"All Afghans have the right to live and worship together in safety," he said on Twitter.



The mosque attack came after the United Nations said the number of civilian deaths in the war-torn country had reached "unprecedented" levels over the summer.



In a report released on October 17, the UN said 1,174 civilians had been killed between July and September, with July being the deadliest month in a decade.

In a statement, Amnesty International’s Deputy South Asia Director Omar Waraich said the “killing and maiming of Afghan civilians demands the world’s attention."



"Flagrant violations of international humanitarian law such as deliberate targeting of civilians are not something anyone should get used to or learn to ignore. There must be a determined effort to protect civilians, ensure respect for international humanitarian law, and hold the perpetrators accountable," he added.

