Albanians Head To Polls In Suddenly Important Municipal Elections

Albanians are heading to the polls in suddenly high-profile municipal elections, with opposition leaders saying they will boycott the vote and refuse to recognize the results.



The Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Edi Rama is insisting on holding the June 30 election, even after President Ilir Meta said he was postponing the vote until a later date amid security concerns.



Some 3.5 million Albanians are eligible to elect mayors and town hall councils in 61 districts. The total registered voter list is larger than the country’s 2.9 million population because of the number of people from the Albanian diaspora in other countries.



Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Preliminary results are expected on July 1.



The elections are seen as a test of the small Balkan nation's democratic development and will be closely observed by the European Union as the bloc looks to evaluate Albania's credentials for potential membership.



Rama, who had led the country since 2013, told RFE/RL on June 21 that Meta's decision to cancel voting was an "individual act" that was "absolutely a non-binding decision" and unconstitutional.



"Elections will be held all over Albania," Rama said in an interview in the capital, Tirana. "Those who are trying to stop that process are wrong. They are playing with fire and they are burning themselves in front of the law."



Meta said he called off the elections because the conditions for a democratic vote were not present. Opposition supporters have called for a boycott of the balloting and have clashed with police in several incidents where they have tried to disrupt election preparations.



Political bickering has intensified in recent weeks in the Adriatic nation, with many Albanians taking to the streets to protest what they call government corruption and vote-stealing in 2017 parliamentary elections.



Rama and his government deny the allegations.



Analysts have expressed concerns that political unrest could break out in the aftermath of the election, hampering the tiny country’s hopes for eventual EU membership.



"The political crisis has not yet reached its peak," Lutfi Dervishi, a media expert at the Media Institute in Tirana, told AFP.



Political analyst Aleksander Cipa called the vote as a "test of Albania's democratic maturity."



"Any act of violence would be harmful to Albania's image, its democracy, and its political class," Cipa said.



The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is sending observers to monitor the election.



"Any attempt to derail the democratic process through violent action stalls the progress of Albania and stains the country's international reputation," it said.



With reporting by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, AFP, and AP

