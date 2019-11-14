Armenian-Born Thai-Boxing World Champion Shot Dead In Moscow

Armenian-born Thai-boxing world champion Ashot Bolian has been shot dead in Moscow, Russian news agencies report.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova told Interfax news agency on November 14 that an unidentified person shot Bolian the day before in Moscow’s southwest.

The Investigative Committee said in its statement that a probe had been launched into the killing of a man by a shooter near an apartment block.

Forty-year-old Bolian won the champion title three times in tournaments by the World Pan Amateur Kickboxing Association. He also won the world championship in Muay Thai boxing held by the International Pro Muay Thai Federation.

He retired from boxing in 2004 and had been living in Russia since then.

Based on reporting by RIA Novosti, Novaya gazeta, Interfax, and TASS